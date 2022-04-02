Sheriff: Highway traffic stop yields arrest, trailer hauling illegal narcotics

A man was arrested after authorities raided a suspected drug house in the Chacon neighborhood, according to the Webb County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Hector Javier Venegas, 52. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. At about 3 p.m. Monday, the Sheriff's Office narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of North Seymour Avenue. Deputies seized 54.2 grams of crack cocaine, 1.7 grams of heroin and 1.6 pounds of marijuana. Sheriff's officials said the narcotics seized had an estimated street value of $4,240. Authorities also seized approximately $10,115 in drug proceeds. "The way the cocaine was packaged indicates it was going to be sold and distributed locally, and possibly end up in the hands of our children," said Sheriff Martin Cuellar in a statement. "I remind the community to please report any suspicious activities by calling our hotline at 956-415-BUST (2878). You may be eligible for a cash reward."

WEBB COUNTY, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO