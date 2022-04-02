ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Sheriff: Highway traffic stop yields arrest, trailer hauling illegal narcotics

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALDWIN COUNTY, Alabama (WALA) — A traffic violation stop along Interstate 65 in Baldwin County on Wednesday resulted in an arrest and the confiscation of a trailer hauling illegal narcotics, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The agency said a...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Baldwin County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
County
Baldwin County, AL
Oxygen

Suspect Allegedly Confesses To Killing Elderly Lover, Encasing Body In Concrete

New details are coming to light in the murder of an elderly man found dead in a concrete-filled bathtub. Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, and Scott Hannon, 34, were arrested on Wednesday following a manhunt that began in Hawaii and ended in California, as previously reported. Now, Baron has allegedly confessed to brutally killing Gary Ruby, 73, at the victim’s upscale Honolulu home, as detailed in court documents obtained by Law&Crime.
HONOLULU, HI
Daily Mail

Violent criminal gang put GPS trackers on three prison guards' vehicles in bid to discover their home address and blackmail them into moving high-ranking member to a softer jail

Three prison officers' cars were fitted with GPS trackers as a group left behind an intimidating note calling for the transfer of a prisoner jailed after he was caught on CCTV wielding a gun in an armed robbery, a source claims. Staff were worried they would be followed home and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Marijuana#Narcotics#Bcso
Tri-City Herald

Boy, 12, dies from fentanyl overdose after uncle had him clean drug lab, NJ cops say

A 12-year-old boy was found unresponsive on his school bus and died days later from a fentanyl overdose, according to authorities in New Jersey. He lived with his uncle, Troy Nokes, who’s accused of making the boy clean up his drug lab where he made fentanyl, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
Laredo Morning Times

Raid in Chacon neighborhood yields one arrest, narcotics, cash

A man was arrested after authorities raided a suspected drug house in the Chacon neighborhood, according to the Webb County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Hector Javier Venegas, 52. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. At about 3 p.m. Monday, the Sheriff's Office narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of North Seymour Avenue. Deputies seized 54.2 grams of crack cocaine, 1.7 grams of heroin and 1.6 pounds of marijuana. Sheriff's officials said the narcotics seized had an estimated street value of $4,240. Authorities also seized approximately $10,115 in drug proceeds. "The way the cocaine was packaged indicates it was going to be sold and distributed locally, and possibly end up in the hands of our children," said Sheriff Martin Cuellar in a statement. "I remind the community to please report any suspicious activities by calling our hotline at 956-415-BUST (2878). You may be eligible for a cash reward."
WEBB COUNTY, TX
CBS LA

Bell Gardens police uncover large amount of narcotics, firearms following routine traffic stop

Bell Gardens Police Department officers performing a routine traffic stop in early March found both a loaded handgun and illegal narcotics in a 26-year-old male's car, leading to a search warrant for the suspect's home. When officers arrived at the suspect's home on Fishburn Avenue in Maywood, they found several handguns -- including an SKS rifle and high-capacity magazines -- as well as a large amount of narcotics and an undisclosed amount of assorted bills of U.S. currency. Although it wasn't immediately clear at what time or where the traffic stop occurred, the suspect was arrested on March 4 and charged with several counts of narcotics and weapons violations.
BELL GARDENS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
KTAL

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest of Dubberly man

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Dubberly man is facing multiple drug charges after a K-9 search led Minden police to an array of illegal narcotics in his vehicle Saturday afternoon. According to arrest records, a Minden police officer stopped 40-year-old Michael Bradley around 3:30 p.m. on March 19 after...
DUBBERLY, LA
fox40jackson.com

Naomi Irion disappearance: Suspect in custody but 18-year-old nowhere to be found

Nevada authorities on Friday announced that they have a suspect in custody connected to missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion‘s alleged abduction. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and other law enforcement agencies were still “actively searching for Naomi” as of Friday afternoon. Irion was last seen in...
WBTV

Suspect accused of shooting at CMPD officers out on bond

RAW VIDEO: Delivery driver rescues child following highway accident. Atrium garnishes tax refund of patient who already paid his medical bill. The hospital system even wrote a letter apologizing and offering to help get his money back, but months later he says they haven’t fulfilled that promise. CMS B3...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Q 96.1

Three People Arrested in Campbellton Drug Trafficking Case

The New Brunswick RCMP reports they have arrested three people and seized cocaine, money and prescription drugs as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Campbellton. On Friday, March 18, police stopped a vehicle in Campbellton as part of the ongoing investigation, according to Cpl. Hans Ouellette. A 31-year-old woman from Campbellton and a 46-year-old man from Val D'amour were arrested at the time. Police say a third individual was arrested and later released.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WTVM

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 13 individuals, saves 1-year-old in traffic stop arrest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a number of traffic stops last week resulting in big numbers in the county, and also saving a toddler. During the March 15-19 traffic stops, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 13 individuals, cleared nine felony warrants, seized 81 grams of marijuana and one firearm, and wrote 10 other traffic citations.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy