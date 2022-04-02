ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnley 0-2 Man City - Guardiola reaction

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to Sky: “We came here to win the game and we did it. You never know what's going to happen after an international break....

BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man City need some Pep Guardiolas on the pitch and Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan are just that… they are bossing the midfield and it's no surprise to see them taking their coaching badges

If Manchester City are to hold off the unrelenting challenge from Liverpool then they need to win the battle of the intangibles. The character war. The ability to respond to whatever their rivals do. What Pep Guardiola needs are some Pep Guardiolas on the pitch. The men who manage matches...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Pep Guardiola’s history with Diego Simeone will shape Man City’s showdown with Atletico Madrid

Shortly before Diego Simeone took the Atletico Madrid job in 2011, he went to Barcelona to see how Pep Guardiola’s revolutionary first great side worked. The two got really deep on the fine details of the game, from how high you press, to how you attack tight spaces. While most football figures at that time would have been captivated by such an opportunity, Simeone was more restrained. “I don’t feel this,” he said of one approach. “I don’t like this,” of another. And on it went, right through many of Guardiola’s principles.If Simeone was obviously impressed but not persuaded, Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pep Guardiola
Sky
SB Nation

Liverpool 2, Watford 0 - Match Recap: Liverpool, Liverpool Top of the League!

Liverpool finally return after the March international break to take on Watford. No one loves an early kick-off after the international break, least of all Klopp, so hopefully the Reds will pull something together. The interesting midfield trio of Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, and Jordan Henderson start the game. Meanwhile, Sadio Mané starts on the bench with Diogo Jota in his place. It’s good to see Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, even if he won’t make an appearance.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#Man City#Manchester City
The Independent

Pep Guardiola was not sure how Man City would respond to Liverpool leapfrogging

Pep Guardiola admitted he did not know what to expect from his Manchester City side going into Saturday’s 2-0 win over Burnley that ensured they ended the day back at the top of the Premier League table.The City players watched on their coach ride up the M66 as Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 to temporarily reach the summit, but responded with first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan to retain their one-point advantage.City have an utterly one-sided record against the Clarets in recent seasons, winning the last 10 meetings by an aggregate score of 34 to one, but Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
The Independent

Is Man City vs Atletico Madrid on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League quarter-final

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will vie for a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League.The champions of England face the champions of Spain in a two-legged quarter-final which falls either side of Manchester City’s crucial Premier League meeting with fellow title chasers Liverpool.Pep Guardiola’s side progressed in dominant fashion with a commanding last-16 win over Sporting CP, but may expect a sterner examination against a well-drilled side.Atletico Madrid knocked out Manchester United in the last round, and Diego Simeone will hope to again derive pleasure from a visit to the north west of England.Here’s everything you need to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Diogo Jota inspires victory as Liverpool briefly leapfrog Man City at top of Premier League table

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 at Anfield to move top of the Premier League for a couple of hours, with Diogo Jota and Fabinho on the scoresheet. Jota scored his seventh header for Liverpool, more than any other player has scored in the league since his Reds debut, with Joe Gomez to thank for a perfectly measured cross from the right which the Portuguese glanced past Ben Foster.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We play with 12’ – Pep Guardiola jokes he will overthink Manchester City tactics against Atletico

Pep Guardiola has joked he will field 12 players against Atletico Madrid in a swipe at critics who claim he overthinks crucial Champions League ties.The Manchester City boss teased that he will definitely outdo himself on the tactics front as the Premier League leaders host the Spanish champions in a quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.Guardiola has faced criticism after City’s exits from the competition in recent years, including after last year’s final, after making some unexpected selections or changes to his system.Pre-empting the flak that could come his way should City come up short again, Guardiola addressed the issue as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Opinion: Manchester City v Liverpool Isn’t the Title Decider Everyone Thinks It Is

According to an article on the BBC, next Sunday’s big match is the title decider. Whoever wins it will win the league, apparently. But, while there’s not doubt that the victor next week, if there is one, will have a huge psychological as well as points advantage, it doesn’t necessarily mean they will go on and win the title. And next week’s encounter will definitely not crown either team champions, regardless of what the media says.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'It's not just another game' - Silva on Champions League hopes

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva believes "it will work out" against Atletico Madrid if they follow boss Pep Guardiola’s plan. City play the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Diego Simeone’s side at the Etihad on Tuesday and Silva knows the champions of Spain will offer rugged opposition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool confirm their promotion to the Women's Super League with three games to spare after beating Bristol City 4-2 at Ashton Gate... in front of a record 5,752 crowd for the Women's Championship

Liverpool sealed their return to the Women's Super League with a resounding 4-2 victory at Bristol City. The Reds needed just a point to wrap up the title with two games to spare but they did it in style and in front of a record Championship crowd of 5,752. Big...
WORLD

