Calling all students in Ontario looking to make some extra cash this summer. If you're looking to make a few extra bucks to pay rent, have some timely bills to cover, or just want to save up for a vacation next year, then your summer is about to look a whole lot greener.
Flint, MI—Employer proposals for an annual job fair seeking to connect employers to Flint teenagers with pre-employment training are due at the end of this week. The Summer Youth Initiative Job Fair, or SYI, has been around since the 1990s. Flint & Genesee Education & Talent—a division of the Flint & Genesee Group—became the lead agency for the program in 2006.
If you're looking for a fun summer job, then you definitely don't want to miss this event. The Amarillo Parks and Rec Department is holding a summer job fair and they are looking for people to come and get ready to have an exciting summer. Each summer Parks and Rec has multiple seasonal jobs and this summer they are looking for people to fill those positions.
HARTFORD — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection invites residents to apply to join its seasonal workforce. DEEP’s seasonal staff help to protect swimmers on state beaches; keep Connecticut’s outdoor spaces open, operating and maintained; help defend the state from forest fires; conduct research on fish and wildlife; support fish hatcheries and stocking programs; monitor water quality; assist specialized trade, construction and engineering units and perform countless other important roles that keep the department running smoothly each season, according to a statement.
City officials are encouraging more kids seeking summer jobs and local businesses seeking workers to sign up for its YouthWorks program, a longstanding annual effort to get Baltimore youth employed and productive from an early age. Mayor Brandon Scott said Friday that his office has already received 6,200 applications from young people looking to participate this summer. “Our young people come ...
"This would provide more jobs to bring people in." Free land given to business owners in Marshall. The City of Marshall is trying to draw more businesses to their area. It's doing so in the form of free land. A Marshall resident named Gerald Forsythe generously donated more than 30 acres of land to the city of Marshall.
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A new program in Chesapeake aims to help high school students with summer employment. It's called "Grow Our Own." The initiative is a way for Chesapeake Public Schools students to earn a little cash and dip their toes in a new trade. “It’s going to teach...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts has over one hundred job opportunities for the youth this summer. The Summer Job Fair is an extension of SBVPA’s Youth Jobs Program, which provides the youth with community resources to become successful in the workplace. “My goal...
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the City of Monroe’s Facebook page, the city has planned a summer job program. The city reported that if you’re ready to work, earn your own money, and valuable job experience this summer, their six-week program and swimming pool division will hire students to work at their six community […]
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The auditorium at Washington High School has been pretty busy. For two days, business leaders from the community have been mingling with juniors and seniors at Washington High. It's all part of Washington's job symposium. The school was approached by companies in the community. Those companies...
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Duke Energy hopes to spur economic development in Indiana. The company gave nearly $120,000 in strategic grants to Hoosier communities. Duke Energy's partnership program funds will help with marketing and strategic efforts. Recipients had to submit a plan showing how the money would grow their...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center recently announced, it will be raising starting salaries and boosting benefits for both nurses and therapists. The CEO, Melvin Burks, says this is an important step for the organization. He says this will help prioritize the needs of locals and help them continue to serve more than a dozen communities throughout the area.
