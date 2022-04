Parts of Twin City Highway in Nederland are expected to be closed this week.

The TxDOT alert said to expect alternating lane closures along Texas 347, known locally as Twin City Highway.

The closures will be conducted nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday night through Thursday night, due to concrete rehabilitation, the alert said.

