Will Trump Be Charged for Jan. 6? House Committee Floats Potential Charges
The DOJ is doing investigations behind scenes. The 1/6/21 open hearings are coming soon and after the committee makes its report, I am praying the DOJ and FBI gets on a fast track to making indictments on significant persons within the trump administration!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 It was one of the most terrible and traumatic days in American history. Watching it unfold in real time gave chills down my spine. And for what? A “small minded man” who thought he could throw away 80 million people’s vote, without a thought or care. His fragile ego spurned by those who wanted him “thrown out of the Oval Office” gone!!
When you invite your Supporters to D.C.,on the day your Election Loss is to be certified, and send them to Congress after you rile them up telling them to fioght or they won't have a Country anymore, you deserve to be charged with a crime regarding breaking Election Laws and the violence you incited.
Someone needs to show the orange 🤡 that he is NOT above the law like he believes he is. He should receive a harsher sentence than normal person would because he was at one point was in the highest position in our country. But all he did was end up having other countries laugh at us because of him!
