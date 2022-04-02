ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Will Trump Be Charged for Jan. 6? House Committee Floats Potential Charges

By Jason Lemon
 2 days ago
Attorney General Merrick Garland has said that "everyone" who committed crimes connected to the Capitol riot will be...

KSB
2d ago

The DOJ is doing investigations behind scenes. The 1/6/21 open hearings are coming soon and after the committee makes its report, I am praying the DOJ and FBI gets on a fast track to making indictments on significant persons within the trump administration!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 It was one of the most terrible and traumatic days in American history. Watching it unfold in real time gave chills down my spine. And for what? A “small minded man” who thought he could throw away 80 million people’s vote, without a thought or care. His fragile ego spurned by those who wanted him “thrown out of the Oval Office” gone!!

Viva Satire !
2d ago

When you invite your Supporters to D.C.,on the day your Election Loss is to be certified, and send them to Congress after you rile them up telling them to fioght or they won't have a Country anymore, you deserve to be charged with a crime regarding breaking Election Laws and the violence you incited.

JC
2d ago

Someone needs to show the orange 🤡 that he is NOT above the law like he believes he is. He should receive a harsher sentence than normal person would because he was at one point was in the highest position in our country. But all he did was end up having other countries laugh at us because of him!

The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
Salon

Former Cruz staffer explains why Ginni Thomas’ texts are relevant to the Supreme Court’s "integrity"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Thursday, March 24, journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reported that the Washington Post and CBS News had obtained copies of text messages from November 2020 in which far-right GOP activist Ginni Thomas — the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — promoted the Big Lie and repeatedly urged then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to pursue efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Never Trump conservative Amanda Carpenter, in an article published by The Bulwark on March 25, lays out some reasons why the Thomas/Meadow texts are so disturbing.
The Atlantic

Will the GOP Dump Trump?

This is a free edition of Wait, What?, a newsletter about politics, the far right, and the things you should be noticing. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Donald Trump withers in...
