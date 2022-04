Gary Neville believes Manchester United's tepid draw with Leicester signalled an end to their flickering hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League. Neville - in the commentary box for a 1-1 draw which kept United in sixth - says his old club would like to get to the end of the season as swiftly as possible but their forthcoming fixtures mean they will not be able to go "under the radar" - with games against Everton, Liverpool and Chelsea ensuring there is no hiding place for Ralf Rangnick's beleaguered side.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO