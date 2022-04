Check out our list of the best performances from some of Clackamas County's best athletes.TOP PERFORMANCES • QUINN GREENE: Quinn Greene, a senior on the Lake Oswego girls track team, made her presence felt in a big way at the Laker Classic Invitational at Lake Oswego High School on Friday, April 1. Greene won the 100-meter high hurdles with a mark of 16.21, came back with another victory in the 300 intermediate hurdles at 47.88, and also ran on both of the Lakers' winning relay teams at the meet. • CLACKAMAS THROWERS: Competing in the Laker Classic Invitational at Lake...

