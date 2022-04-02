ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Psychiatrists Worry About Ukraine’s Long-Term Mental Health Challenges

By Jamie Dettmer
Voice of America
 2 days ago

Kyiv — Irina, her husband and 4-year-old son hid in the cellar of their house in Chernihiv, north of Kyiv, for three weeks as intense fighting, including a tank battle, raged around them. “At first my son seemed to be coping okay,” she says. “But then with unrelenting...

www.voanews.com

psychologytoday.com

How To Talk With a Man About His Mental Health

It is a myth that men are silently stubborn and do not wish to talk about their mental health. In fact, research indicates that many men are willing to talk about their mental health, but are simply waiting for the right conditions. There are various helpful measures that concerned individuals...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

A new fund directs its support to Ukraine's long-term needs

The humanitarian needs of more than 10 million displaced Ukrainians have quickly become staggering. Yet Mark Malloch-Brown, president of the Open Society Foundations, warns that longer-term problems resulting from Russia's invasion will grow ever larger if they aren't sufficiently addressed now.Experts report an “unprecedented” outpouring of aid for food, medicine and other essential needs of Ukrainians. Comparatively few donations, though, have been earmarked for maintaining Ukraine's culture or democratic foundations.To address that cause, Open Society Foundations has launched the Ukraine Democracy Fund with a $25 million pledge, in hopes of raising $100 million. The foundations, launched by billionaire investor George...
CHARITIES
Voice of America

After Levin’s Death, Concerns Grow Over Missing Journalists in Ukraine

Washington — Media watchdog groups are expressing concern over the fate of journalists who have disappeared in Ukraine after a Ukrainian photojournalist was found dead Saturday. Maks Levin, a Ukrainian photographer who had been missing for more than two weeks, was found dead near the capital, Kyiv. “He went...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
The US Sun

Ukraine war leader Zelensky defiantly visits injured troops in hospital and hands out medals as Russians march on Kyiv

UKRAINE'S defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky visited wounded troops in hospital and handed out medals - despite Russia's constant shelling and threats on his life. The brave war leader visited a military hospital in the Kyiv region on Sunday to meet some of his hero soldiers who have been injured while putting their lives on the line to fight Putin's army.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian soldiers raping women in Ukraine, MP says

Russian soldiers have been raping Ukraine’s women as they wage war on the country, an MP has said, with one victim allegedly repeatedly attacked in front of her child after her partner was shot dead.Ukraine will “not be silent” about the “horror” of rapes being committed against women during the Russian invasion, Maria Mezentseva said.The Ukrainian MP said while one particularly shocking case had been publicly talked about, there are “many more victims” who will need support in the future.She referred to a case which Ukraine’s prosecutor is investigating, where a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in front of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

