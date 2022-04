A title is on the line as No. 8 North Carolina takes on No. 1 Kansas in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament National Championship Game. The final act of March Madness 2022 features a UNC team that’s tied for the lowest seed to reach the title game and fresh off of a triumphant win over archrival Duke in the Final Four. The Jayhawks come in as four-point favorites, coming fresh off of a win over Villanova in the Final Four. Caleb Love was the star of Saturday’s win for the Blue Devils and are set to get leading scorer Armando Bacot back in time for the game. For Kansas, Ochai Agbaji leads the team with 18.9 points per game, including 21 points on Saturday. Monday night’s game will air on TV via TBS. Meanwhile, fans can stream games via Sling on smart TVs and streaming devices. Games will also be free to stream via March Madness Live.

