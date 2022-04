The days of £220 payouts to delayed passengers who have paid only £30 for a domestic flight may soon be over.The Department for Transport (DfT) is consulting on proposals to overhaul the European air passengers’ rights rules for flights within the UK.After Brexit, the legislation known as EC261 was transposed wholesale to UK law, with the only change being the conversion of compensation from euros to pounds.At present, any flight cancellation, overbooking or delay of three hours or more arriving on a domestic flight triggers a payment of £220, unless the airline can demonstrate that “extraordinary circumstances” were responsible.Compensation is...

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO