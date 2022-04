Lanternfly eggs will soon be evident throughout the area, prime for scraping and elimination. While the area’s most prolific summer pest won’t fully appear until May, their harbinger — lanternfly eggs — make themselves known earlier. And that appearance provides an apt time to eliminate them, reducing future numbers before the adult bugs can lay siege to area yards, streets, parks, and gardens. Frank Kummer reports on the value of early action on this annual invasion for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

