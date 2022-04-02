ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Spooked by high fuel costs? What you need to know about owning an EV

ktbb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- With the national average for a gallon of gasoline stuck above $4, some Americans may be ready to go electric. Searches for "green vehicles" on Edmunds.com jumped 39% over the last month as fuel prices skyrocketed. Battery electric vehicles totaled 2.6% of new vehicle purchases in 2021, according...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Examiner

Want to buy an electric car? Read this first

Thinking more seriously about buying an electric car now that gas prices are revving up? You and everybody else. EVs are hard to find, especially now. The war in Ukraine hasn’t just caused gas prices to soar. It has also disrupted car production in Europe, which sends exports to the United States. And U.S. companies like Ford “basically got blindsided by how many people want to buy their cars” and can’t make EVs fast enough, Chris Harto, a senior policy analyst for Consumer Reports, told me.
GAS PRICE
The Next Web

The problem isn’t the number of EV chargers, it’s where they are

We’re constantly hearing there’s a lack of EV charging infrastructure — especially if we are going to meet the demand for all-electric vehicles in the next few decades. But what if the problem isn’t just the number of EV chargers, but their location as well?. I...
CARS
Autoweek.com

All About Charging EVs

When you buy an electric vehicle, you probably expect a few things to happen. First, you likely expect to have a more environmentally friendly vehicle that costs less to run over the long term. You're likely looking for a tech-forward experience with plenty of gadgets. Finally, and this is the biggie, you're looking to stop making constant trips to the gas station. Electric cars are capable of driving without any fossil fuels, but do require access to a charger, whether that be at home or in a public location.
SMALL BUSINESS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Report: Electric vehicles cheaper to own than gas-powered autos

In a time where gas prices have soared, in part to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, it’s cheaper to own an electric vehicle than it is to own a gas-powered one, according to a new study from the Zero Emission Transportation Association. The study found that nationwide, electric vehicles are 3-5 times cheaper to drive than gas-powered automobiles and electric vehicle owners can save between $6,000 and $10,000 over the lifespan of their vehicles.
GAS PRICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Stover
The Independent

Battery breakthrough doubles lifespan of electric car batteries

Engineers have discovered a way to more than double the lifespan of batteries used in smartphones and electric cars.The battery breakthrough was successfully demonstrated by researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia, who increased the lifespan of a lithium-ion (li-ion) battery from several hundred charge/ discharge cycles, to more than 1,000.“Our process will increase the lifespan of batteries in many things, from smartphones and laptops, to power tools and electric vehicles,” said Professor Lianzhou Wang from the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology.“This new approach features a minimal protective coating at a scalable process, paving the way for...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Gas Prices#Gm#Used Cars#Air Conditioning#Vehicles#Americans#Edmunds Com#Abc News#Ev#Cox Automotive
nextbigfuture.com

2022 Ford US EV Sales Down and Tesla Should Pass Ford by 2024

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in February, 2022 were 2,001, which is little over half (46.5% less than) than the same month in 2021. Ford has been averaging 2000-3000 mach-e each month. Ford halted Mach-e production for a week due to chip shortages. Ford suspended production at three assembly plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico throughout the week beginning February 7 because of chip supply constraints. US production for the F-150 and Ranger pickups as well as Bronco, Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs were also affected.
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

How Does an Electric Car Battery Charger Work?

Electric cars are becoming more and more popular as people become increasingly aware of their benefits. One of the best things about electric vehicles is being able to charge them at home using an electric car battery charger. Here, we'll explain how electric car battery chargers work so that you...
TECHNOLOGY
MotorBiscuit

The First Toyota Electric SUV Was a Total Failure: Lessons Learned

Failures often teach some of life’s greatest lessons. When it comes to the production of electric vehicles, even Toyota has experienced failure. Toyota may be a pioneer in hybrid tech, but electric vehicle technology is still groundbreaking for many automakers. Few brands will get it right the first time. The first Toyota electric SUV failed quickly and epicly.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Tesla
insideevs.com

US: GM Plug-In Vehicle Sales Disappoint In Q1 2022

The first quarter of 2022 happened to be very challenging for General Motors, as the total vehicle sales decreased 20% year-over-year to 512,846. That includes 344,033 Chevrolet vehicles (down 19.6% year-over-year) and 121,437 GMC (down 7.5%). The two brands sold only 457 plug-in electric vehicles in the US and that's all - a very disappointing 95% decrease year-over-year and 0.1% of the total volume.
ECONOMY
Tree Hugger

The Invention and Evolution of the First Electric Cars

When you hear the phrase “first electric cars,” you might think of the Tesla Roadster or the Nissan Leaf. But the first electric cars in the United States were built before 1900, lived on for another three decades, then ceased production in the 1920s. For electric vehicles to succeed today, it's important to consider why they caught on over a century ago, and why they disappeared.
CARS
protocol.com

Tesla’s first quarter sales show the EV revolution could be upon us

The electric vehicle future is here, it's just unevenly distributed. Tesla had a massive first quarter in 2022 and continues to be the leader in EV sales that could climb ever higher due to wild gas prices. The company reported delivering a total of 310,048 vehicles in the first quarter...
GAS PRICE
gmauthority.com

Chevy Bolt EV, Bolt EUV Production Restarted

Production of the Chevy Bolt EV and Chevy Bolt EUV has restarted at the GM Lake Orion Assembly plant in Michigan, as planned by the automaker and reported by GM Authority back in February. Production of the the Chevy Bolt EV and Chevy Bolt EUV has been offline since the...
LAKE ORION, MI
Nature.com

Addressing the range anxiety of battery electric vehicles with charging en route

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) have emerged as a promising alternative to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles due to benefits in improved fuel economy, lower operating cost, and reduced emission. BEVs use electric motors rather than fossil fuels for propulsion and typically store electric energy in lithium-ion cells. With rising concerns over fossil fuel depletion and the impact of ICE vehicles on the climate, electric mobility is widely considered as the future of sustainable transportation. BEVs promise to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions as a result of the transportation sector. However, mass adoption of BEVs faces major barriers due to consumer worries over several important battery-related issues, such as limited range, long charging time, lack of charging stations, and high initial cost. Existing solutions to overcome these barriers, such as building more charging stations, increasing battery capacity, and stationary vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging, often suffer from prohibitive investment costs, incompatibility to existing BEVs, or long travel delays. In this paper, we propose Peer-to-Peer Car Charging (P2C2), a scalable approach for charging BEVs that alleviates the need for elaborate charging infrastructure. The central idea is to enable BEVs to share charge among each other while in motion through coordination with a cloud-based control system. To re-vitalize a BEV fleet, which is continuously in motion, we introduce Mobile Charging Stations (MoCS), which are high-battery-capacity vehicles used to replenish the overall charge in a vehicle network. Unlike existing V2V charging solutions, the charge sharing in P2C2 takes place while the BEVs are in-motion, which aims at minimizing travel time loss. To reduce BEV-to-BEV contact time without increasing manufacturing costs, we propose to use multiple batteries of varying sizes and charge transfer rates. The faster but smaller batteries are used for charge transfer between vehicles, while the slower but larger ones are used for prolonged charge storage. We have designed the overall P2C2 framework and formalized the decision-making process of the cloud-based control system. We have evaluated the effectiveness of P2C2 using a well-characterized simulation platform and observed dramatic improvement in BEV mobility. Additionally, through statistical analysis, we show that a significant reduction in carbon emission is also possible if MoCS can be powered by renewable energy sources.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy