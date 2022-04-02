ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breakaway area denies Russian troops massing

Cover picture for the articleCHISINAU, Moldova — Authorities in the tiny breakaway region of Transnistria in Moldova denied “absolutely untrue” claims Saturday by Ukraine that Russian troops based there are massing to conduct “provocations” along Ukraine’s border. Earlier...

