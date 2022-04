Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks are national champions once again. South Carolina defeated the UConn Huskies, 64-49, Sunday night to win the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship. The title marks the team's second tournament overall victory, the first coming in 2017. Staley has also now become the sixth head coach in women's NCAA tournament history to win more than one national championship.

