Soccer-Wolves keep European hopes alive with 2-1 win over Villa

By Reuters Staff
 2 days ago
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers maintained their hopes of snatching a European spot for next season after an excellent volley from Jonny and an Ashley Young own goal helped them to a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Villa started the better of the two sides, but were caught out in the seventh minute when midfielder John McGinn gave the ball away on the halfway line, which resulted in a fast break that was capped by Jonny with a deft volley into the top corner.

Half an hour later, the hosts got their second goal, albeit with a slice of luck, when wingback Fernando Marcal’s cross bounced off substitute Young and looped past Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez into the net.

Villa dominated possession after the break and pinned Wolves down in their own half for extended periods, but for all their pressure, Steven Gerrard’s side were let down by some wayward finishing.

Forward Ollie Watkins wasted a couple of gilt-edged opportunities in the second half before winning and then scoring a penalty in the 86th minute for a consolation goal, but it was too little, too late.

The win lifted Wolves to seventh in the standings on 49 points after 31 games. Villa, who are now winless in their last three league games, remain in ninth place on 36 points.

Person
John Mcginn
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Ashley Young
Person
Ollie Watkins
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

