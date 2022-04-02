ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wolverhampton moves up to 7th in EPL with 2-1 win over Villa

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Ollie Watkins’ late goal from the penalty spot wasn’t enough for Aston Villa as Wolverhampton held on to win 2-1 and move to seventh in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Wolves maintained its European charge with first-half goals coming from Jonny’s strike and Ashley Young’s own goal.

Watkins pulled a goal back in the 86th.

Mid-table Villa slipped to 13 points behind Wolves, which leapfrogged West Ham to sit just two points adrift of the top five.

Even without the banned Raul Jimenez and injured Ruben Neves, Wolves tore into Villa to take a seventh-minute lead with Jonny rifling into the top corner from 12 yards.

Nine minutes before the break, the hosts grabbed a second when Marcal was left with too much space on the left and his cross was headed into his own net by Young.

