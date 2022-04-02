ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Windstorms could bring hazardous conditions to East Idaho today, Monday and Tuesday.

Tropical storm strength winds are forecast to pound East Idaho on Saturday and then again on Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory has been declared for much of the region from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday warning the public about the expected gusts of up to 45 mph. The weather service said the winds could create reduced visibility from blowing dust on Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls, on Interstate 84 and in the American Falls area. The gusts could make driving a vehicle difficult and turn unsecured objects into dangerous projectiles.

The hazards are expected to be even worse when a second windstorm hits East Idaho Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon, likely bringing gusts of up to 60 mph and possibly even stronger to much of the region. Winds this powerful could make driving a vehicle very difficult and possibly dangerous, could cause downed trees and power lines, and could cause blowing dust that will reduce visibility.

East Idaho's higher mountains as well as the Raft River, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Idaho National Laboratory, Atomic City, Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Firth, Shelley, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg areas are forecast to be hardest hit by the winds.

The central Idaho mountains including the Salmon, Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Stanley, Challis and Mackay areas are forecast to be hit by winds of up to 35 mph from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and up to 50 mph winds Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The higher peaks in the central mountains could experience much stronger gusts depending on the severity of the windstorms.

