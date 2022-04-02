ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesboro, TX

Skyler Brannan signs with Texas A&M Texarkana cross country

By Davis Baker
KTEN.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) - Whitesboro's Skyler Brannan signed her letter of...

www.kten.com

Related
KTAL

Texarkana firefighters help fight Texas wildfires

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Volunteers from the Texarkana Texas Fire Department are home again after assisting with several wildfires burning across Texas. Chris Black and Owen Jones of Texarkana TIFMAS Strike Team 129 recently fought three fires across West Texas. Officials say they are glad to have them home safe and happy they were able to help with the efforts to control the wildfires.
TEXARKANA, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

UT Tyler Softball: Patriots sweep Texas A&M International

Standout pitching and a grand slam by Sam Schott combined to help No. 2 UT Tyler sweep Texas A&M International on Sunday in a Lone Star Conference softball doubleheader at Suddenlink Field. The Patriots won 4-0 and 9-1 to improve to 30-4 overall and 16-4 in the LSC. The Dustdevils...
TYLER, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Two NFR Qualifiers Crowd The San Angelo Rodeo Leaderboard

SAN ANGELO, TX – West Texas welcomed a number of cowboys on Sunday to compete in the 90th annual San Angelo Rodeo. One cowboy in particular was Utah cowboy Coburn Bradshaw. Bradshaw was no stranger to West Texas as he rode broncs at Western Texas College in Snyder. Bradshaw...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo High senior Braize Mitchell signs with Centralia College

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies baseball program celebrated signing day for senior Braize Mitchell today. He inked his national letter of intent to play catcher at Centralia College located in Washington. In 18 games played so far this season, Mitchell has a .375 batting average and he’s...
AMARILLO, TX
101.5 KNUE

Only $75,000 For the Bartlett House in Malakoff, Texas

Finding any property right now for $75,000 is almost a joke. Everyone knows that the real estate market is crazy right now and prices are still going up. But before you start reaching into your saving account to purchase the historic Bartlett House in Malakoff, Texas you need to understand how much work is going to be needed to make it comfortable.
MALAKOFF, TX
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Oklahoman

OU Sooners Sports Minute

OU gymnastics took first place in its event on Saturday to secure a spot in the NCAA Championships on April 14 and 16 in Fort Worth, Texas. OU recorded a 49.600 in the vault, which marks its second-highest vault score in a regional and its highest of the season. Following...
FORT WORTH, TX
KFDA

San Jacinto holds off Harvest Christian 9-6

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Memorial Stadium filled up seats for the San Jacinto Christian Academy Patriots baseball game against Keller Harvest Christian. The Patriots marched to victory winning 9-6. San Jacinto improves their overall record to 6-4, riding a two-game winning streak.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Saturday Weekend Edition, 6:00 p.m., 4/2

VIDEO: ‘It’s what we live for out here’: Ranchers facing damages after ‘Canadian River Bottom Fire’. The final round of the District 3-5A high school tennis championships ended with Amarillo High winning boys and girls doubles, mixed doubles and girls singles. Tascosa’s Ethan Ruppanner won boys singles.
AMARILLO, TX

