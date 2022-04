APIs, which allow two applications on the internet to talk to each other, became central to organizations’ digital transformation efforts during the pandemic. This has made APIs a prime target for malicious hackers, with Gartner predicting that APIs will make up the largest attack vector in cybercrime by this year. API vulnerabilities have recently been the cause of a number of high-profile security breaches: Peloton spilled users’ private account information; Experian exposed the financial histories of millions of Americans; and Facebook, LinkedIn and Clubhouse all had user data scraped because of poorly secured APIs.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 HOURS AGO