Pedestrian Hit & Killed At Speer Boulevard & Broadway

DENVER (CBS4) – Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information about the person or people who killed a 17-year-old girl and left her in a Denver alley. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found by police on March 26 at around 12:30 p.m. near Quebec Street and Colfax Avenue.
(credit: CBS)
They say she suffered gunshot wounds and died at the scene.
Her family told CBS4 they vow to find out who killed their loved one.
(credit: CBS)
“I don’t even have words right now it’s just so unbelievable that someone would do something to a young little… she’s a little girl to me. She’s my baby,” said Veronica Hernandez.
#Denver, can you help investigators solve this homicide case or this robbery case? If you have any info, please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/ZZrgLbWzuR
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 30, 2022
Anyone with any information concerning this murder is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.
Comments / 0