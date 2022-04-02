ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian Hit & Killed At Speer Boulevard & Broadway

By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police say a man died after being hit by vehicle on Speer Boulevard and Broadway late Friday night. Officers were called the crash at around 11 p.m.

They say a man died at the scene, and the driver is cooperating with investigators. At this time, they say it doesn’t appear the driver is at fault.

Investigators say drivers had a green light at the time of the crash.

Reward Offered For Case Of 17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Denver Alley

DENVER (CBS4) – Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information about the person or people who killed a 17-year-old girl and left her in a Denver alley. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found by police on March 26 at around 12:30 p.m. near Quebec Street and Colfax Avenue. (credit: CBS) They say she suffered gunshot wounds and died at the scene. Her family told CBS4 they vow to find out who killed their loved one. (credit: CBS) “I don’t even have words right now it’s just so unbelievable that someone would do something to a young little… she’s a little girl to me. She’s my baby,” said Veronica Hernandez. #Denver, can you help investigators solve this homicide case or this robbery case? If you have any info, please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/ZZrgLbWzuR — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 30, 2022 Anyone with any information concerning this murder is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.
Woman Shot, Killed Overnight Outside Apartments On Mexico Avenue In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot outside apartments on East Mexico Avenue in Aurora early Wednesday morning. (credit: CBS) According to the Aurora PD press release, around 12:50 a.m., police responded to the parking lot of apartments in the 9700 block of East Mexico Avenue after receiving reports of multiple shots fired in the area. When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman with gunshot injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made, and there was no suspect information in the press release. Copter4 was above the scene at...
Suspect Allegedly Confesses To Killing Elderly Lover, Encasing Body In Concrete

New details are coming to light in the murder of an elderly man found dead in a concrete-filled bathtub. Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, and Scott Hannon, 34, were arrested on Wednesday following a manhunt that began in Hawaii and ended in California, as previously reported. Now, Baron has allegedly confessed to brutally killing Gary Ruby, 73, at the victim’s upscale Honolulu home, as detailed in court documents obtained by Law&Crime.
Officials: Man arrested in Nevada kidnapping of 18-year-old

Officers in northern Nevada took a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, authorities said. Lyon County deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching for Naomi Irion, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen March 12 after a man got into her vehicle outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley.Before Friday, the sheriff’s office had said only that Irion’s disappearance was “suspicious in nature.” But Melissa Thomson, the sheriff’s dispatch shift supervisor, told The Associated Press Friday...
1-Year-Old Colorado Girl Dies After Parents Allegedly Used, Sold Fentanyl In Their Home

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The district attorney for Broomfield and Adams counties Brian Mason says the biggest threat to his community right now is the drug fentanyl. (credit: CBS) “Fentanyl is the most lethal drug on the streets right now,” he says. “It’s one of the most lethal drugs that we have ever seen in our history.” Thursday was another reminder of just how much tragedy it can bring a family. Parents Alonzo Montoya and Nicole Casias were in an Adams County courtroom charged with fentanyl-related crimes and causing the death of their 1-year-old daughter. (credit: Brighton Police) According to the district attorney, the toddler died...
Accidental fentanyl overdose claims life of teen, school says

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A student at Alameda International High School in Lakewood died last week from an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to a letter sent to parents by the school principal. The letter references the death of 16-year-old Kimberly Jimenez Figueroa, which occurred during the district's spring break. Police...
