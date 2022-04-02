Men’s Fashion Finds: The 12 Best Spring Menswear Pieces We’re Shopping in April 2022

Click here to read the full article.

If you’re an avid online shopper, then you’ve probably found yourself on a website or two filling up your cart with the latest men’s spring fashion trends to prep yourself for the upcoming spring/summer seasons. And while this may be fun and all, you don’t want to overspend on clothing that won’t even see the light of day. Yes, we’ve all fallen victim to the impulse purchase because we’ve got that warm weather fever, then regrettably hate what we purchased when it arrives. To make sure you only add the best fashion finds to your shopping cart, we have a complete guide of the best spring style pieces for men to buy in April.

This month the fashion world was blessed with jaw-dropping designer collabs , new fashion trends, and kickass sneakers that’ll make any fashion lover happy. When sourcing out the best fashion finds in a saturated market, you want to opt for styles that are going to create buzz. Of course, you want to consider trends, but sometimes it doesn’t hurt to start your own trends, if you know what we mean? A few pieces you should always consider when shopping for a new season: bold statement pieces, everyday basics, solid color button-up shirts, gold jewelry, and funky-looking sunglasses.

If you’re still having trouble trying to pinpoint fashionable clothing for yourself, there’s no need to worry. We have you covered. We made a complete guide to the hottest April style finds to buy right now, including apparel, footwear and accessories.

1. Jacquemus La Chemise Jean Daisy Printed Bowling Shirt

Jacquemus’ Spring/Summer 2022 “Le Splash” fashion show was * chef’s kiss* . The vibrant collection was inspired by water which you can see through the designer’s use of blue tones and imagery of water activities for accessories. One striking piece from the runway that is supreme over the others is the La Chemise Jean Daisy Printed Bowling Shirt. This top has a boxy silhouette, creating a relaxed fit when worn. It comes in an upbeat teal with daisy prints all over the shirt. And if you don’t find blue to be a suitable color for you, opt for the shirt in pink.



2. Diesel 1955 Straight Jeans

The beloved denim brand Diesel may have slipped off our radar for a while, but designer Glenn Martens has seemed to cause a cosmic shift in the brands’ appeal. Making denim look cool and innovative is something hard to do in the fashion world, but Martens has definitely shown us he is capable of doing so and has no signs of slowing down. This pair of jeans has a high waist with a distressed cutout design and an elongated leg. The pants have a vintage, rock and roll feel that streetwear fans love.



3. Fear of God The California Slip-On Loafers

Sneakers will always remain supreme as the dominant footwear option, but sometimes you want to switch up your shoe game, and what better way to do that than with a pair of slip-on loafers. FOG’s The California is made in Italy from a hand-sculpted silhouette. They have an extra light construction with a custom extra-bounce outsole, making the loafers super lightweight and flexible. We love these slip-on shoes because they have a minimal design allowing you to pair them with just about anything in your wardrobe. They come in five colors: almond, cement, concrete, oat, and cream.



4. COS Teddy Cardigan

You can never go wrong with a cardigan as it can serve as the perfect everyday basic when putting together a layered outfit. This option from COS is sustainably made of recycled polyester and features a textured fleece finish. It has a plunging v-neck design and a relaxed fit, making it great to wear out in any weather. If you love this piece but don’t seem to know what to style with it, just do the minimal and pair it with a white tee and dark-colored pants.



5. Rowing Blazers x Gyles & George Zodiac Collection

In late-March, SPY-favorite Rowing Blazers released a new Zodiac collection with the UK heritage knitwear brand Gyles & George. It’s no secret that we love Rowing Blazers sweaters like this, and the new astrological collection features colorful statement knits, one of the biggest men’s spring fashion trends of the year. Pick your sign and order these limited-edition sweaters before they’re gone.



6. Your Personal Best 7″ Unlined Training Short

That’s right, Abercrombie & Fitch has finally decided to give its following an activewear line to help you work out in style and comfort. The YPB unlined training shorts have a 7-inch inseam and four-way stretch, allowing more mobility in the gym. They’re made of a core active fabric that’s breathable and sweat-wicking to keep you dry during an intense session. Also, the shorts feature side pockets and a hidden zipper pocket to store small personals.



7. Limited Edition DAP GAP Hoodie

If you struck out on the initial release of the Gap and Dapper Dan’s limited edition DAP GAP hoodie, you’re in luck because the second drop is here. This hoodie is a piece of fashion history as designer and tailor Dapper Dan replaces the “Gap” logo with “Dap.” The iconic hoodie comes in four colorways: sky blue, rose pink, golden yellow, and black. Be sure to head over to the site ASAP before they are all gone.



8. Pacsun Pearl Necklace

The pearl necklace trend is still going strong, thanks to celebs like Harry Style, Jaden Smith, and Pharrell Williams all rocking the accessory. And even though you may not end up paying thousands of dollars on a necklace like them, it doesn’t mean you can sport one yourself. Just head over to Pacsun to pick up the classic piece.



Looking for a pearl necklace with a pop of color? We recently wrote about the Magic Mushroom Pearl Necklace worn by Justin Bieber , and you can order this stylish piece of men’s jewelry for yourself for just $30 this week.



9. Mott & Bow The French Terry Sweatpant Hooper

When it comes to sweatpants, you can never have too many pairs of them, especially when you find some that are of high quality and as soft as this option from Mott & Bow. The Hooper is made of 100% Peruvian cotton, making the pants really comfortable. They’re the best pants to have access to when lounging around the house or running a few errands. We can promise you that after you wear these bad boys once, you’ll never buy another brand of sweatpants.



10. OBEY Dazed Vest

The sweater vest is one fashion item that men can’t just seem to get enough of. You can style this particular funky-looking sweater in one or two ways. The first option is to let the vest take control of your fit by pairing it with a pair of neutral-colored oversized trousers and chunky sneakers. If that doesn’t fit your style, add a black or white tee underneath the vest and slip into some denim jeans. No matter what outfit choice you decide to go with, it’s sure to be a head-turner for you.



11. Zara Bucket Hat

Do you plan on taking an excursion with your friends soon? If so, keep yourself cool with this bucket hat from Zara. The wide-brim hat is made of soft cotton that is breathable and water-repellent. With a minimal design, you’ll find the bucket hat to be quite the fashion accessory as it will pair well with pretty much anything you wear.

Read More: The Best Bucket Hats for Spring ’22



12. Bottega Veneta White & Gold Shield Sunglasses

Give your outfit an instant upgrade with the Bottega Veneta shield sunglasses. The retro ’00s inspired shades have a beige shield-style frame, gold-toned hardware on the temple, and integrated nose pads. These sunnies feature gray lenses with a UV coating.



