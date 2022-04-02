ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

MP David Warburton has Tory whip withdrawn pending investigation

By Amy Gibbons
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gexBO_0exb6Ile00

David Warburton, the MP for Somerton and Frome , has had the Tory whip withdrawn pending an investigation into allegations about his conduct.

The claims about Mr Warburton, who sits on the backbenches, are being examined by Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).

I have enormous amounts of defence, but unfortunately the way that things work means that doesn’t come out first

David Warburton MP

The Telegraph said the ICGS received a report claiming the MP had behaved inappropriately. He is reported to deny any wrongdoing.

Mr Warburton is cited as telling the newspaper: “I have enormous amounts of defence, but unfortunately the way that things work means that doesn’t come out first.

“I have heard nothing whatsoever from the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme. I’m sorry, I can’t comment any further.”

A spokesperson for the Whips Office said: “David Warburton MP has had the Conservative Party whip removed while the investigation is ongoing.”

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Independent
The Independent

584K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Follow The Independent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Shropshire Star

Bereaved families call on Boris Johnson to ‘hold head in shame’ and resign

Families gathered at the National Covid Memorial Wall. Bereaved relatives tearfully called on Boris Johnson to “hold his head in shame” and resign over alleged lockdown-breaking parties in Whitehall as they led a silent procession to Downing Street for Covid victims. Hundreds of grief-stricken families gathered at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Senior Tory MP criticises Boris Johnson over Lebedev peerage

A senior Tory MP has said he "can't believe" Boris Johnson made Russian-born media mogul Evgeny Lebedev a lord. Sir Bernard Jenkin made the comments behind closed doors in February, as he called for tougher scrutiny of who MPs accept donations and hospitality from. They have come to light now...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Warburton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whips#Uk#Tory#Somerton#Backbenches#Parliament#Icgs#The Whips Office#The Conservative Party
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

'$50m of damage for the ogres!': Jubilant Ukrainians post pictures of burning state-of-the-art Russian fighter jet they say they shot down as war continues to go badly for Putin's forces

Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MILITARY
Salon

Ukraine has become a graveyard for Russians — and for modern weapons systems

The word "miscalculation" has been thrown around a lot to describe Vladimir Putin's attempt to annex Ukraine, but perhaps his biggest miscalculation lay in thinking he could do it using tanks as his primary weapon. It's clear as the sixth week of the war begins that his apparent plan was to send a column of tanks rumbling into Kyiv, blow up a few things, send Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his government scampering away in fear, declare victory, install a puppet president and go home. Evidence that his plan was a strategic, tactical and political failure is showing on your television screens around the clock. If there is one image that will symbolize forever this war, it will be a blown-up Russian tank, its treads sagging and its turret tilted, rusting by the side of the road in Ukraine.
MILITARY
The Independent

Rishi Sunak accused of ‘making economy worse’ by senior Tory David Davis

Rishi Sunak is “making things worse” when it comes to the UK economy, Conservative MP David Davis has warned.In a stinging attack on the chancellor, the senior Tory claimed Mr Sunak and his Treasury team had “no strategy” to deal with the mounting cost of living crisis.“What you’re seeing is a spring statement driven by headlines. My view of the Treasury’s economic strategy is that there isn’t one,” Mr Davis told LBC.“The chancellor said ‘I can’t solve everything’. Actually, what the chancellor is doing is making things worse.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Firefighters battle enormous blaze at Lviv oil facility after Russian rocket strikeWatch live as Refugees crowd ferries at Danube River as thousands flee UkraineDonald Trump hints he will run for president again
ECONOMY
BBC

Liverpool £40 garden waste charge doomed to fail, councillor says

A new paid-for garden waste collection service in Liverpool is "doomed to fail" as not enough people have signed up to it, a councillor has said. Residents face an annual charge of £40, in addition to council tax, for green bin collections from April. Councillor Richard Clein said about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government’s former ethics chief supplied karaoke machine for Downing Street party

The government’s former chief adviser on ethics has apologised after being fined by police for attending a lockdown party on Whitehall.Helen MacNamara is among the first group of people to have been given a fixed penalty notice in connection with the Partygate scandal.The Daily Telegraph reports that Ms MacNamara brought a karaoke machine to a leaving bash for Downing Street aide Hannah Young.The event reportedly took place in the cabinet secretary’s Whitehall office on 18 June 2020, at a time when all indoor gatherings were banned.Members of the public had also been told not to sing in public, in an...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

584K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy