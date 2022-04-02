MP David Warburton has Tory whip withdrawn pending investigation

David Warburton, the MP for Somerton and Frome , has had the Tory whip withdrawn pending an investigation into allegations about his conduct.

The claims about Mr Warburton, who sits on the backbenches, are being examined by Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).

I have enormous amounts of defence, but unfortunately the way that things work means that doesn’t come out first

David Warburton MP

The Telegraph said the ICGS received a report claiming the MP had behaved inappropriately. He is reported to deny any wrongdoing.

Mr Warburton is cited as telling the newspaper: “I have enormous amounts of defence, but unfortunately the way that things work means that doesn’t come out first.

“I have heard nothing whatsoever from the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme. I’m sorry, I can’t comment any further.”

A spokesperson for the Whips Office said: “David Warburton MP has had the Conservative Party whip removed while the investigation is ongoing.”