ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This Amazon deal on KEF’s top wireless speakers is music to our ears

By Tony Ware
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yHps9_0exb2Kfw00 The KEF LS50 Wireless II, in Mineral White, offers a look and a listen that are striking. Tony Ware

If you’re looking to upgrade your daily drivers, the KEF LS50 Wireless II is one of our best powered speakers , while its passive counterpart makes our list of best bookshelf speakers on the market. And the reason is clear, sitting centrally in the compact speaker’s feature-stuffed cabinet. It’s that stunning copper-hued Uni-Q driver array, which mounts a 1-inch vented aluminum-dome tweeter in the acoustic center of a 5 ¼-inch magnesium-aluminum alloy woofer. Sitting in front of a pair of these rhythmically riveting cones can be nothing short of revelatory, as the soundstage is spacious without being diffuse. With its expansive sweet spot, sumptuous midrange, and well-defined bass, the two-way LS50 Wireless II lets every transient arc and intertwine, effortlessly showcasing every production appliqué without sacrificing punchiness. And this weekend it does all that at almost 20-percent off.

A frequency range of 40 Hz to 47 kHz emphatically conveys all the nuance of whatever source you play through the LS50 Wireless II, and it can handle pretty much anything. Part of the draw of the LS50 Wireless II is its all-in-one nature—custom Class D amps deliver 280 watts of power to each woofer and Class A/B ones push 100 watts to each tweeter, and the Wireless part of the high-performance loudspeaker’s name refers to both integrated Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi network streaming, with native support for Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, and Roon, as well as Qobuz, Deezer, Amazon Music, and anything else you care to share up to 24-bit/96 kHz over AirPlay 2 or Google Chromecast. Wired connections include HDMI eARC, Ethernet, coaxial and optical inputs, as well as 3.5mm aux ins, let the system accept audio formats at resolutions up to 384kHz/24bit, including MQA and DSD256. KEF’s Music Integrity Engine DSP helps keep everything poised and transparent, while the KEF Connect app allows for EQ if you want to tip the dynamically astute drivers in any particular direction. Finally, a subwoofer out lets you entend the low end (down to 11 Hz if you have the budget for the remarkably diminutive yet deep KEF KC62 ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EydUU_0exb2Kfw00

Jonathan Taylor, Unsplash

Check Price

Intrigued by what you hear you could hear? Well, this might perk up your ears even more: a pair of KEF LS50 Wireless II speakers is currently only $2,299 —$500 less than the $2,799 you’d regularly pay. This price is only good while supplies last on Monday, April 4 , however, so act fast . While shown in Mineral White above (we’re currently testing that pair and look forward to sharing even more impressions), you can also choose from Carbon Black, Titanium Grey, and Crimson Red finishes.

Already have an amplifier, interconnects, etc.? The Q Series—including the 5.25-inch bookshelf/standmount Q150 speaker ($299/pair), 6.5-inch bookshelf/standmount Q350 speaker ($499/pair), and floorstanding Q950 speaker ($799/each)—is also on sale, letting you experience a Uni-Q driver with your hand-picked components at discounts of up to 50 percent. (Though, if you’re really looking to level up listening, the three-way standmount R3 speakers can be snatched up for $1,699, regularly $2,200.)

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Popular Science
Popular Science

35K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow Popular Science and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
BGR.com

The best-selling cheap soundbar on Amazon is down to $33 today

Are you in the market for a new soundbar? Want to give a television in any room in your home a big boost? Well, you’ll be happy to learn that there are so many great options on Amazon right now. Whether you want the best cheap soundbar deal or a high-end model with amazing sound, we’ve got you covered.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Samsung 60-inch TV is marked down to only $448 today

It’s always a good time to take advantage of 4K TV deals, because you deserve to enjoy your favorite shows on the best display that your budget allows. If you think it’s time to make an investment, it’s highly recommended that you browse Walmart TV deals. The retailer offers discounts on different brands like Samsung TV deals, which currently include a $150 discount on the 60-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV that makes it more affordable at just $448, compared to its original price of $598.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon's Latest Batch of Sales Includes 9,000 Deals Under $25

Hydro Flask water bottles, Adidas slides, and Lodge cast iron skillets are all discounted. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Spring is here, and if the arrival of a...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Save $800 on this massive 85-inch Sony TV at Best Buy today

If you want to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive display, you shouldn’t forget to take advantage of the discounts from retailers’ 4K TV deals. It’s highly recommended that you start your search with Best Buy TV deals, which include offers for a wide range of brands. If you’re looking for Sony TV deals in particular, you might want to avail yourself of Best Buy’s $800 discount for the 85-inch Sony X91J 4K TV, which brings its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $2,800.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Music#Wireless Speakers#Kef#Music Streaming#Mineral White#Uni
CNET

1-Day Woot Deal Offers 75% Off a Pair of JBL Live 300 Wireless Earbuds

There are quite a few deals on these JBL Live 300 wireless earbuds floating around out there at the moment. Originally $150, major retailers like Amazon have them available for as low as $64, which is already a pretty amazing discount, but is still almost twice the cost of the best price out there. Today only, Woot has these true wireless JBL buds on sale for just $38, a whopping 75% off the original price and the absolute best deal we've seen on these earbuds. This deal is only available until tonight at 12:59 a.m. ET, so be sure to get your order in before then.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A Price Increase That Will Affect All Customers—People Are Not Happy About This!

How many times, in the last few years alone, have you thought about what to do at night and ended up happily snuggling under a blanket and watching something great on Netflix? The streaming giant has been a significant part of our lives, especially during the pandemic — which is why it’s unusual and surprising to hear people complaining about Netflix. But a recent announcement has some fans split. Netflix just announced a price increase that will affect all customers — and people are not happy about this.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

Walmart has the 70-inch TV deal you’ve been looking for

Your home theater should center around a fantastic 4K TV, and today, Best Buy has one of the best 70-inch TV deals we’ve seen in a while. The LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is just $627 at Walmart today, which brings you a savings of $173 off the regular price of $800. Free shipping is also included, a great bonus for such a large item, making this one of the best 4K TV deals and LG TV deals you’ll come across. Click over to Walmart now to claim this great 4K TV for your home theater.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Has Over 13,000 5-Star Amazon Ratings and Will Clear Out the Chaos in Your Cabinets

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Let’s be honest, sometimes it takes a good spring-cleaning session to finally address the hidden disaster zones of the house. I’m talking about the messes that are the Tupperware drawer, the jumble of frozen foods in the freezer, or the mountain of spice jars taking up all that space in your cabinets. If you’ve found yourself procrastinating because, well, things just always seem to slip back into the messiest versions of themselves anyways, fret not: YouCopia has the solution all us home cooks desperately need to tackle our disorganized kitchen cabinets.
SHOPPING
Jenn Leach

Netflix password sharing is now banned

A common practice with streaming or subscription services, whether it be Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, etc. is to share the account. Instead of forking out $18/month per person in your friend group, you can just share one account and pay a fraction of the price or not pay anything at all.
shefinds

Tech Experts Agree: This Is The Best Thing To Delete On Your iPhone To Save Battery

You’ll know if your iPhone battery isn’t up to snuff. It can barely hold a charge for longer than a few hours and it’s actually shocking how fast its charge can dip from 80 to 20 percent even though you feel like you barely used your device during that time. When your iPhone battery loses its power too fast, it’s a sign that you need to act and clean up your device to give it a boost again. Before you shell out money on a new battery or new device, Tech Expert Marvin Moldonado at Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, says this is the best thing to delete on your iPhone to save battery.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Why I canceled my Galaxy S22 Ultra preorder

Some might say that I'm a bit impulsive when it comes to new smartphone releases. I just feel the need to get my hands on whatever new and shiny phones come out, at least when it comes to the best phones. This has been a trend for the last few years, and continued with the Galaxy S22 Ultra after Samsung announced it.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $99 AirPods, $200 Norelco Wet/Dry Shaver, $49 Off Beats Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Amazon Prime Day 2022: When It May Start, Predicted Deals and More

Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer's annual shopping event, used to happen every year in mid-July. But like nearly everything else in our lives -- from school to eating out to the Olympics -- the pandemic scrambled the normal order of things. With unprecedented warehouse closures, product shortages and everything else that marked the start of Covid in 2020, Amazon pushed Prime Day all the way to October, where it almost blended into the Black Friday season. In 2021, the company went the other way, moving it to June -- its earliest slot to date.
RETAIL
Phone Arena

Amazon has one Apple iPad Air (2022) model on sale at a substantial discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. It's not exactly common practice for major US retailers (let alone Apple itself) to sell a hot new "iDevice" at a reduced price shortly after its commercial release, especially when said product is as attractive and insanely powerful as the fifth-generation iPad Air.
ELECTRONICS
Popular Science

Popular Science

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy