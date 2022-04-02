ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota proposal would increase bighorn sheep licenses

The Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota wildlife officials are looking to increase the number of bighorn sheep hunting licenses for the next two years.

The bighorn sheep hunting season proposal for the 2022 and 2023 seasons increases the ram bighorn sheep licenses from eight to 10, with an additional license being made available for auction. It also requires hunters to attend a meeting orientation before their first day of hunting, rather that the opening day of the season as was previously mandated.

The proposal offers three licenses for the Elk Mountain District, which is the same as last year. There will be four licenses offered for the Hell Canyon District, instead of the two offered last year. In Custer State Park, the department will offer three licenses, an increase of last year’s one, the Black Hills Pioneer reported.

The plan closes the Eastern Pennington Unit, near the Badlands National Park, where there has been a deadly bacterial outbreak. It also addresses visibility for bighorn sheep in Custer State Park.

“Based on the strong numbers of ram bighorn sheep across all age classes, the increase to the number of licenses being proposed in Custer State Park will not negatively affect the viewability of bighorn sheep for park visitors and will provide additional hunting opportunities,” the proposal states. “Modifying the requirement for the mandatory hunter orientation will provide better customer service to those licensed hunters.”

South Dakota State
