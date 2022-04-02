ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plane rolls off runway at NJ airport; no injuries reported

The Associated Press
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A plane rolled off the runway at a general aviation airport in New Jersey, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Learjet 45 had just landed at the Morristown Airport in Hanover at 11:30 a.m. Saturday with four people aboard.

Officials said the aircraft had departed from Fulton County Airport in Atlanta. The FAA said it is investigating and will release the aircraft registration number after it has been verified at the scene, but officials said they do not identify people involved in aircraft incidents or accidents.

City fire and police bureaus were called to the scene. The Morristown department of public safety posted a notice saying “We can confirm there are no injuries to any persons.

