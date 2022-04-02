ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

Agency: Arizona trooper and suspect shot, wounded in Kingman

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona state trooper and a suspect were shot and wounded during an encounter Friday in Kingman, the Department of Public Safety said.

The DPS said in a brief statement that the trooper was in stable condition but said only that the wounded suspect was hospitalized.

A second suspect was taken into custody at an unspecified time after the 3:40 p.m. shooting, the DPS said.

No identities were released and the statement didn’t say what led to the shooting, and DPS spokesman Raul Garcia said Saturday no additional information was available.

Kingman is 165 miles (265 kilometers) northwest of Phoenix.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

836K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

377M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KLTV

Police connect suspect in trooper shooting to Palestine murder

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Investigators with the Palestine Police Department believe they have evidence connecting the man accused of shooting a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper to the murder of an Anderson County man. Nearly a year after the March 2021 murder of Dustin Rogers in Palestine, Chief of...
PALESTINE, TX
CBS LA

Two men shot, wounded after collision in South LA; suspect arrested

A suspect is in custody after he allegedly opened fire on two drivers who were involved in a collision in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. The incident occurred at about 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th and Main streets. According to Los Angeles police, two men were involved in a collision at the intersection. Both got out of their vehicles and began to argue. While they were arguing, a third man opened fire, wounding both of them. The suspect was not involved in the crash, police said. The two men were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were not considered serious. The suspect was arrested. The circumstances which prompted the suspect to open fire were unclear. No names were released. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSAZ

Troopers searching for suspect in shooting investigation

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in the South Williamson community of Pike County Monday. Troopers say an argument broke out between Jimmy Crabtree and Phillip May along New Camp Road and Crabtree shot May.
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingman, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Kingman, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
iheart.com

Body Encased In Concrete Discovered In Home In Luxury Hawaiian Neighborhood

Authorities in Hawaii announced that two men suspected of killing a man and encasing his body in concrete were arrested in California. Officers with the Honolulu Police Department made the discovery while investigating the disappearance of a 73-year-old Gary L. Ruby. They entered a home in the Hawaii Loa Ridge...
HAWAII STATE
ValleyCentral

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in locked storage unit she reportedly lived in for several days

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found locked inside a storage unit this week. According to KLAS-TV, on Monday, March 28 at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8800 block of Centennial Pkway. At the scene, officers reportedly discovered the body of a white woman believed to be in her 50s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Trooper#Ap#Dps
Oxygen

Suspect Allegedly Confesses To Killing Elderly Lover, Encasing Body In Concrete

New details are coming to light in the murder of an elderly man found dead in a concrete-filled bathtub. Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, and Scott Hannon, 34, were arrested on Wednesday following a manhunt that began in Hawaii and ended in California, as previously reported. Now, Baron has allegedly confessed to brutally killing Gary Ruby, 73, at the victim’s upscale Honolulu home, as detailed in court documents obtained by Law&Crime.
HONOLULU, HI
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC6.com

Police: 3 people wounded in shooting at Arizona mall

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say three people including at least one child were shot and wounded Wednesday at an outlet mall in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale. One of the victims had life-threatening injuries. Police said the shooting was “an altercation between two groups of people” and not an active shooter. Police said there were no suspects outstanding. Officers from around the region responded after reports of a shooting around 2:40 p.m. at the Tanger Outlets mall, which is west of the Westgate Entertainment District and a few streets away from the Arizona Cardinals’ football stadium and Arizona Coyotes’ hockey arena.
GLENDALE, AZ
WPTV

Suspect wounded in deputy-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A suspect was wounded in a deputy-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred while detectives attempted to take the suspect into custody near Broward Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue. BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said the suspect...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Associated Press

Mid-Michigan man shot in gunfight with state troopers

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by state troopers in a gunfight Thursday, police said. Troopers were serving a warrant for a 34-year-old St. Johns man in Olive Township north of Lansing around 2 p.m. when the suspect opened fire on officers, state police said.
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

836K+
Followers
411K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy