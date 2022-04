Friday night's match featuring the Anaheim Ducks & the Arizona Coyotes ended in Bedlam. This wasn't a great night to be an Arizona Coyote. Trevor Zegras was up to his usual antics, pulling off one crazy play after the other. Coyotes could simply hope to hang on. The Ducks led the 'Yotes 5-0 fifty-five minutes into the match; with five minutes remaining, the Ducks poked at a loose puck in the crease of ARI G Josef Korenar. Jay Beagle & the rest of the Coyotes' five-man unit took exception.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO