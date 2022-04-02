ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polar Park set to be home run for Worcester businesses

There’s a new team in town! The Worcester Red...

Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Boston

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
Chris Young

3 Breathtaking Massachusetts Beaches

While the beaches in Massachusetts are no not as famous as the ones in Florida or in North Carolina, they sure are worth exploring. In fact, many prefer to spend their holiday in Massachusetts because it's less crowded than Florida, for example. On top of that, it can be a lot more cheaper. Whether you are one of the lucky people who actually live in Massachusetts or you simply enjoy spending your summer here, we have put together a list of 3 beautiful beaches that you should definitely explore next time you are in the area. Here are our top picks when it comes to wonderful beaches in Massachusetts:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Chris Young

3 Amazing Massachusetts Steakhouses

If you are looking for a steak that is properly cooked, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Massachusetts that truly know what they are doing. No matter how you like your steak, we are sure you will find something for your tasting at any of these places. So if you live in Massachusetts or come here often, here are the steakhouses we recommend you to try next time you are in the area:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Cleanup Underway At Homeless Encampment Along Charles River In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A cleanup crew spent Wednesday on the Cambridge side of the Charles River banks near the Boston University bridge. It’s a spot where one day earlier, WBZ exposed a homeless encampment with tents. Massachusetts State Police say they provided security detail for a company hired by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. Crews dressed in protective gear were seen hauling piles to a dumpster on the side of the road Wednesday. Cambridge city leaders say the number of unhoused people in their city has gone up, especially since neighboring Boston dismantled tents in the area known as “Mass and Cass” several months ago. During an interview in Central Square Tuesday, a Cambridge City Councilor and WBZ videographer were assaulted, allegedly by a homeless man. Cambridge Police now say that man is facing assault and battery charges. DCR did not respond to inquiries from WBZ about why the clean-up effort was underway a day after the story aired.
Mass. General Brigham nixes suburban expansion plan

The decision follows word that the Department of Public Health wouldn’t endorse the projects. Mass. General Brigham said Friday it’s pulling a proposal to build two new outpatient surgical centers outside Boston, and expand a third, reportedly due to a lack of support from the Department of Public Health.
