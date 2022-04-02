ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Thousands Watched A Streamer Reading In Silence On Twitch, Because That’s Quality Content

By Catherine Lewis
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If the past few years on Twitch have proved anything, it’s that the Amazon-owned streaming platform definitely isn’t all about video games anymore. As well as a massive surge in popularity of the Just Chatting category, we’ve also witnessed the rise of the hot-tub meta, which ultimately led to a dedicated...

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible

5K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

702K+

Views

Follow GAMINGbible and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Popular Science

How much data does streaming live TV use?

Streaming services are a common presence in households everywhere, whether you have cable or not, meaning data use is, too. What started with a few core platforms—Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video—has now exploded into a veritable pantheon of heavy hitters including Disney+ and HBO Max, as well as a wide array of more niche services like Crunchyroll (for anime) and Shudder (for honor, thriller, and supernatural content). While it’s great to have access to shows like The Mandalorian at the press of a button, the increased popularity of streaming means we’re using more broadband data than ever. Whether you’re watching a live event, like an NFL game or the Academy Awards, or streaming your favorite show, we are constantly downloading content as we watch it. With some companies setting data caps on home broadband, not to mention the limits most of us have on mobile, it’s more important than ever to keep an eye on how much data you’re using when you watch. To that end, we looked at all the most popular options on the market—both on-demand and live TV—to see how much data does streaming live tv use. Here’s what we found.
NFL
Phone Arena

Reddit could introduce a TikTok-like video feature

Reddit is allegedly thinking of introducing a TikTok-like video feature. As TechCrunch first reported, Reddit is "exploring the idea" of introducing TikTok-like video editing tools with the option for Redditors to react to videos uploaded on the platform. The feature will be similar to TikTok's Duet and Stitch features. If...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SVG

Pokimane Slams Twitch's Hottest Trend

Pokimane is always one to speak her mind, whether people agree with her or not. This year has been off to a controversial start for the streamer through no fault of her own – aside from a ban she believes was fair. When streamer JiDion targeted Pokimane in Jan. 2022 with a misogynistic hate raid, she revealed that if it wasn't for the rise of more diverse and more women creators and fans on Twitch, this would've been her last year. The two have since made peace, which still leaves Pokimane with outstanding problems with Ninja and Jessica Blevins.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
GAMINGbible

Twitch Streamer Physically Assaulted By Strangers Mid-Broadcast

American-Japanese streamer CashMeow, who live streams around Tokyo, was recently attacked on camera. CashMeow is a Twitch streamer from New York, who is currently streaming about his life in Tokyo, Japan. However, recently while filming around the world's largest city he was attacked by three men. The incident was caught by his cameras and broadcast across the streaming service.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streamers#People Watching#Amazon
GAMINGbible

80-Year-Old Twitch Grandma Gets Over $30,000 As Bigger Streamers Donate

Players of World Of Warcraft were showing the love yesterday when one streamer from the community was celebrating her 80th birthday. WoWGrandma78 was celebrating the milestone with a subathon on her Twitch channel. This is where you begin streaming, and every new subscriber or donation you receive you have to extend the time for which you will be live.
ADVOCACY
BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

ABC Cancels 4 Shows

It's a TV lover's least favorite time of year. That's right, it's cancellation season. While Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and other streaming services cancel shows regularly due to their irregular release schedules, broadcast TV doesn't work that way. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW all operate on the annual cycle, with most shows' renewals and cancellations coming in the spring. That means loads of shows get canceled at one time, as is the case with four ABC shows.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Finally Takes Action Against Scalpers With One Simple Trick

We're nearly one year and six months into the PlayStation 5's life, and the new-gen console is still harder to find than a measured response in an online argument. The sad fact is that the well-documented semiconductor shortage, which began as a result of the pandemic, has stopped Sony and Microsoft from being able to make as many consoles as they would like to sell. This scarcity has been seized upon by scalpers, who saw an opportunity to exploit desperate customers by buying up what little stock there is and selling it on for inflated prices.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Authority

How to watch Twitch on Roku

You'll be back to watching games and DJ parties in no time. If a streaming service exists, it’s usually on Roku devices. A big exception to this, though, is Twitch, which Amazon pulled from the Channel Store despite the service’s massive popularity with gamers and other fanbases. However, there are workarounds — here’s how to watch Twitch on Roku.
TV & VIDEOS
ClutchPoints

The Streamer Awards by QTCinderella in Twitch sets records in show

The Streamer Awards by QTCinderella was to honor most of the influencers in the streaming community in Twitch. The Streamer Awards was very successful in their execution as their viewership and social media trend paralleled most known Worlds Events. QTCinderella’s stream took over Twitch as she gathered a huge audience to witness this festive event. QTCinderella worked with Maya Higa to organize this big event. They pulled off one of the most successful awards ceremony show for streamers/content creators. They should also get an award for this big feat.
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

How horror streamer Shudder keeps killing with original content

No movie recommendation is as much a letdown as a bad horror movie recommendation. Even if it’s not so bad that it packs the betrayal punch of a bad blind date setup—you thought I’d like that?—even if it just bores, is too gory, isn’t gory enough, is cheesy, isn’t cheesy enough. Whatever it is or isn’t, it feels like a special kind of being led astray. It feels personal.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SVG

xQc Breaks His Silence On Streamer Awards Loss

Streamer xQc has had a storied Twitch history, with many bans under his belt. Even so, the streamer remains popular with fans. While he's participated in controversial things, like gambling streams, he's also showed his character by standing up to NFTs, shutting down a $1.2 million deal in early 2022. Now that The Streamer Awards have come and gone, viewers know that xQc did not win Streamer of the Year. However, that doesn't mean that he wasn't an excellent nomination, or that he doesn't have feelings about the loss.
TV & VIDEOS
Wyoming News

Twitch’s Ads Incentive Program

In February 2022, Twitch rolled out its Ads Incentive Program, which could help content creators earn more steady income. The program pays select streamers a set monthly revenue. There are options for different payouts based on how many ads are run per hour and the length of hours the ads have been streamed. The number of funds paid will vary by creator, but according to Twitch, there’s no cap on the income that can be earned.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

E3 2022 Has Been Cancelled as Event Eyes 2023 Return

Despite initial statements suggesting another year of an online-only edition of their gaming expo, the Electronic Software Association has opted to cancel E3 2022 altogether. The news came via a tweet from PC gaming tech company Razer's PR lead Will Powers, who had received an email regarding the digital event. Soon after, the association confirmed that the showcase was indeed dead.
VIDEO GAMES
Motley Fool

Will Amazon's Ventures in Twitch, Luna Move the Stock?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. With the popularity of Twitch and the recent...
STOCKS
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy