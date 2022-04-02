ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drivers Identified In HWY 49 Pile-Up

By Tracey Petersen
San Andreas, CA – The CHP has released new details surrounding a three-vehicle pile-up on Highway 49 in Calaveras County. The CHP reports that one vehicle rear-ended another, causing a chain reaction. As earlier reported here, it happened around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Pool Station...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Mercedes#Subaru Suv#Dodge#Chp#Daily Newsletters#Caltrans#Highway
