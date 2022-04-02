ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints re-sign veteran DB P.J. Williams

By Zachary Links
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 2 days ago
New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Williams has never been a Pro Football Focus darling, but the Saints are fans of his work. This marks his third straight one-year re-up and yet another chance for him to improve his leverage. Last time around, Williams scored a fully guaranteed one-year, $2.3M deal, up from his $2M pact in 2020.

The Saints drafted him in the third-round back in 2015, and he’s been with the team ever since. A torn hamstring cost him his entire rookie season, and a serious head injury limited him to only two games in 2016. Fortunately, he’s been able to play in at least 14 games in each of the past five seasons. He’s not a world beater, but he is versatile with extensive experience at both safety and cornerback.

