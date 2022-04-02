8 Overlooked Releases from the Biggest Week in Watches

Sony has finally revealed the details surrounding its revamped PlayStation Plus offering, finally (sincerely) attempting to challenge Xbox's blockbuster Game Pass service. For context, Xbox's Game Pass is effectively like "Netflix for video games"; users pay a monthly subscription fee and can download over 300 games to play on their Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S. It's been a major selling point in the current generation of the "console wars" and has made the Xbox one of the best values in modern gaming. PlayStation's response revamps the PS Plus subscription model, integrating some features from PS Now (what was PlayStation's subscription game service) and adding some new details to make it more closely resemble Xbox's Game Pass. The three tiered system begins with "PlayStation Plus Essential" which is basically just current PlayStation Plus, with two free games per month, picked by PlayStation. The next level (which is more like a rebranded PlayStation Now) is "PlayStation Plus Extra." This tier promises around 400 games to download — sticking only to games from the PS4 and PS5 generation. The final tier is "PlayStation Plus Premium" which throws in an additional archive of around 350 games from the PS1, PS2 and PS3 era (on top of everything from the lower subscription tiers). For more information on pricing, global availability and a closer look at each level's specific features, head over here for more on this new PlayStation offering. Gaming aside, get info on a Breitling Navitimer revival, Devialet's monstrous new wireless soundbar and the latest drop from running brand Forrest Running & Recreation. This is Today in Gear.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO