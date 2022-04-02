8 Overlooked Releases from the Biggest Week in Watches

If you're using a Wyze camera around your home, it might be time to reconsider. Uncovered in a blog post by Bitdefender, security vulnerabilities in Wyze's could allow hackers to get around a camera's authentication process. The end result was one that could bust the product (metaphorically speaking) wide open and control it remotely, giving a hacker the ability to move and pan the camera, turn the camera on or off, disable SD card recording. While the testers couldn’t view the live audio and video feed — due to its encryption — the staggering part is that the concerns were reported to Wyze three years ago, with a fix addressing the problem happening only recently. While the issue has been taken care of, those with first-gen Wyze cameras are advised to upgrade immediately, as the earlier Wyze products may still be susceptible to malicious activity since support (in other words, released updates) ended back in February of this year. Wyze aside, close out the week with Tudor's all-new Black Bay Pro, On's "monstrous" running shoe and a featherlight hardtail MTB from Pivot. This is Today in Gear.
