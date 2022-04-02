ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Britney Spears slams her parents: They ‘THRIVED AND LIVED WITH DRAMA’

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDvSo_0exaxAmV00
Britney Spears is once again publicly blasting her parents, Jamie and Lynn Spears. FilmMagic

Britney Spears has denounced her parents — yet again — declaring that they “THRIVED AND LIVED WITH DRAMA.”

On Friday, the pop star shared and then deleted a lengthy Instagram post that was critical of her parents, Lynne and Jamie Spears, reports The Daily Mail.

“I always used to hate the way my mom thrived on drama … she would literally scream from the rooftops … no lie !!!” the “Toxic” singer wrote. “All night long arguing with a drunk man who couldn’t even talk … Why ??? I was the one who never got any sleep … It was just one night it was every night of my life !!!”

Spears explained that she was raised to dismiss therapy, “I mean MY PARENTS never went to therapy they THRIVED AND LIVED WITH DRAMA every day of their f–king lives…I was always extremely embarrassed to talk about my personal life and still am to this day.

“I believe you take it to God … it’s none of anybody’s business … That’s why forcing me so long to talk in therapy has never been my style yet at this point … my family has broken me so much I do need a little therapy …”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ajMD_0exaxAmV00
Spears posted and then deleted the Instagram post.

Alongside the tirade, Spears posted a photo of a rainbow.

“I’m posting a pic of a rainbow I saw in Maui yesterday … after every STORM there will always be a rainbow … that’s God’s promise !!!”

The Las Vegas performer wrote: “God’s rainbow outweighs the storm infinitely and that’s the message I want to send to my mother and sister whose books were what I should have said and the storm … So when you look at this rainbow mother please understand this and this only … I am a woman now !!!”

She angrily ended the missive: “I am not the type of person to air dirty laundry but I’m sure as hell not going to sit back and be my family’s Jesus Christ !!! I will speak up and blow the f–king house down!! My family again I will SAY IT…took it way too far with me I’m still not done…and F YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY F–ING HEART !!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZP8L_0exaxAmV00
Spears is now engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The note comes a day after Spears denounced her estranged mother while reflecting on her 2002 movie “Crossroads.”

Last September, Jamie Spears stepped down from his daughter’s conservatorship, which had been in place for over 13 years. Since then the “I’m A Slave 4 U” singer has been vocal in criticizing her parents and younger sister, Jamie-Lynn Spears.

She has written lengthy accusations against her family claiming that her father stripped away her “womanhood,” body-shamed her and has repeatedly labeled her sister, “scum.”

Comments / 16

Charlie Biggar
16h ago

I feel that this narrative needs to be put to bed. Move on with your life, get married and concentrate on being happy. At some point she needs to let it go, she got her freedom. If you are consumed with hate then I do not see her moving forward. What she does not realize is that many people think that this should be handled in private and are getting tired of hearing it constantly.

Reply
3
Related
Hypebae

Britney Spears Is Working on New Music for the First Time in 6 Years

Britney Spears is reportedly cooking up new music for the first time since her album Glory was released in 2016. Her team has reportedly reached out to past collaborators, including Claude Kelly, who worked with her on 2008’s Circus – the first LP she released under the conservatorship. “It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music,” a source told The Sun. “Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.”
MUSIC
The Independent

Britney Spears says she had a ‘secret relationship’ before father Jamie took over her career: ‘I was literally devastated’

Britney Spears has appeared to claim that her father ended a “secret relationship” she was in when he began controlling her career. The pop star has shared a number of revelations to her Instagram since being freed from the conservatorship that once controlled her business and personal affairs, in November last year. Among the posts have been criticisms of the way her family, including her father Jamie and her sister Jamie-Lynn, treated her while she was tied to the controversial legal arrangement.On 24 March, Spears shared a series of screenshots showing her commenting about how she has been adjusting...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Britney Spears
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cardi B fans defend rapper after she shares photo of six-month-old son’s eye in response to requests to see baby

Cardi B’s fans have come to her defence after she responded to requests to show her infant son’s face by sharing a close-up photo of the baby’s eye.On Tuesday, the rapper, 29, who welcomed her second child, a son, with Offset in September 2021, shared an update about the six month old on Twitter, where she wrote: “Ugh I wish I can take my sweet baby teething pain away. He been sad all day.”The tweet prompted numerous requests from Cardi’s followers to share a photo of the baby, which she has not yet done.“Our baby cousin got teeth coming...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#All Night Long#The Daily Mail
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne And Kathy Hilton Reportedly Feuding Over Allegations That Kathy Used A Slur

More drama is leaking out of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Season 12 has wrapped, but it’s been dogged with rumor after rumor about explosive fights and feuds. Interestingly enough, a lot of the gossip (emphasis on gossip) has revolved around “friend of” Kathy Hilton. Kathy, who spent her first season charming fans with her […] The post Erika Jayne And Kathy Hilton Reportedly Feuding Over Allegations That Kathy Used A Slur appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

Kylie Jenner praised for ‘normalising’ postpartum bodies in new photo with son

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated the birth of their second child by sharing unseen footage of the moments leading up to his 2 February 2022 birth. A nine-minute YouTube video showed clips from her son’s baby shower, a look inside the baby’s nursery, and special messages from members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.The 24-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to inform her followers of the new video, where she shared a black-and-white image of the newborn’s feet pressed against her bare belly. The natural moment resonated with fans, who believed that Jenner’s postpartum photo was a raw...
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Couple Divorcing After 6 Years of Marriage

Another 90 Day Fiance couple is calling it quits. Mark and Nikki Shoemaker are splitting up, E! News reports, after Mark filed to divorce Nikki earlier this month. Mark, who is 39 years older than Nikki, filed at the Baltimore County Circuit Court on March 2, filing the next day to seal the divorce; however, a judge denied that request.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

'Most beautiful family addition': Sarah Palin celebrates birth of her EIGHTH grandchild as daughter Willow and her husband Ricky welcome their third baby, a son named Pace Banner

Sarah Palin has become a grandmother for the eighth time after her daughter Willow welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Pace Banner. The 58-year-old former governor of Alaska shared the family's joyful news on Instagram, where she proudly posted several images of her newborn grandson, while describing him as 'heaven on earth' and the 'most beautiful addition' to their brood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Britney Spears Reveals Son Jayden "Scares" Her With This Incredible Talent

It seems like Britney Spears' youngest son has got a piece of her musical talents. The pop star, 40, couldn't help but to sing the praises of kids Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who she called "geniuses" in a March 24 Instagram post. Britney—who shares them with ex-husband Kevin Federline—went on to gush about Jayden's knack for music, revealing that he "can play jazz and literally anything on the piano."
MUSIC
Tri-City Herald

’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s Transformation: See ~Sizzling~ Makeover Photos

She’s all smiles! 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima is feeling like the best version of herself after undergoing an incredible makeover and transformation. Fans were first introduced to the Brazilian bombshell on the hit TLC show, and she continued to document her life changes on social media. After going through a tough breakup with her ex-husband, Colt Johnson, Larissa decided to focus on herself.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Grammys red carpet 2022: Live updates of the celebrity looks

Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the 2022 Grammys red carpet as celebrities arrive to show off their dresses and best looks in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3. What you need to know: Grammy nominations 2022: Full list of nomineesBillie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and more to perform live at Grammys 2022Trevor Noah to host Grammys 2022
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl In Tears In 1st Photo Since Taylor Hawkins Death As He Arrives Back In LA

Dave Grohl sobbed as he landed back in Los Angeles along with his Foo Fighters bandmate, devastated over the death of Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl was filled with emotions he arrived back in California after the unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The 53-year-old could be seen sobbing at Los Angeles International Airport as he embraced who is believed to be his manager John Silva on Saturday, March 26. The two men were surrounded surrounded by Dave’s other bandmates including Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Samantha Sidley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Page Six

92K+
Followers
11K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy