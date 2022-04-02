ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rennes up to 2nd in Ligue 1 after draw at Nice

 2 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Martin Terrier became the joint top scorer in the French league as Rennes salvaged a 1-1 draw at Nice to move into second place on Saturday. Nice broke the deadlock with Youcef Atal’s outrageous cross from the outside of the boot that Andy Delort headed into the bottom...

