Where Art Thou: Art-cchanal Edition!

By Maya Campbell
Bwog
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City is packed with amazing culture and inspiring art, and now that so much of it is online for free, there’s never been a better time to experience it first-hand. “Where Art Thou” is a weekly guide to interesting and notable lectures, events, and performances for the...

bwog.com

Sand Hills Express

Where museum guards pick the art

Traci Archable-Frederick and Chris Koo have been security guards at the Baltimore Museum of Art for years. “You’ve pretty much walked every hall in this museum?” asked correspondent Kristine Johnson. “Every hall, all behind the scenes, everywhere, yes,” Archable-Frederick replied. But during that time, they say most...
BALTIMORE, MD
ARTnews

A Contested Landscape Painting in Berlin Is Deemed an Authentic Rembrandt

Click here to read the full article. For 30 years, a painting of a long bridge at twilight in Amsterdam was credited to Rembrandt’s studio. But new findings have reclaimed the landscape as an authentic work by the Dutch master. Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, home to one of the world’s most extensive collections of Rembrandts, announced the discovery this week, effectively overturning a prior conclusion made by the Rembrandt Research Project on its attribution. The Gemäldegalerie acquired Landscape with Arched Bridge in 1924, when it was attributed to Rembrandt. The work came from the private holdings of Friedrich August II, the last Duke of Oldenburg,...
VISUAL ART
Variety

‘The Thief Collector’ Review: An Art-Heist Documentary With an ‘Oh. My. God.’ Factor

Click here to read the full article. You could say, going back to Hitchcock or the silent-film era, that the thriller is the quintessential form of cinema. You could also say that the quintessential moment of a thriller is one that makes you go “Oh. My. God.” When that happens (kind of a rare occurrence these days), it’s a privileged and intoxicating feeling, one that lifts you right out of yourself. Recently, though, I’ve been experiencing that sensation in what may sound like a highly unlikely place: documentaries about the art world. In a way, it’s not really a surprise. Art-world...
MOVIES
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
Architectural Digest

Andy Warhol’s Portrait of Marilyn Monroe May Sell For a New World Record

With the emergence of TikTok and Instagram, people transforming themselves into brands isn’t breaking glass ceilings, but back in the 1960s when The Beatles, Jackie Onassis, and Andy Warhol were considered royalty, it was revolutionary. In fact, Warhol is arguably as famous now as he was when he debuted his iconic Campbell’s Soup Cans in 1962. Like The Beatles, Warhol’s legacy is transcendent. And, like artists who essentially invented a new style of art—Picasso’s Cubism, Breton’s Surrealism, and Monet’s Impressionism—Warhol and his prolific collection of Pop that challenges society’s archaic hierarchy is infinitely more valuable today. Case in point: Shot Sage Blue Marilyn, one of Warhol’s iconic portraits, is expected to sell for no less than $200 million at Christie’s. And, come May, it may even be the most expensive work of art sold at auction.
VISUAL ART
Smithonian

Leap Into the Surprising, Art-Filled Life of Beatrix Potter in a New Exhibition

Early on in her career, beloved children’s author Beatrix Potter (1866-1943) paid several visits to the local museum in her native South Kensington, London. She went to make sketches of a silk 18th-century man’s waistcoat that had been expertly embroidered with neat pink, blue and green flowers. To Potter’s eye, the jacket’s button-hole stitches were “so small—so small—they looked as if they had been made by little mice!” Drawing from local legend about a miraculously appeared waistcoat, Potter wrote and illustrated her own version of events, where a poor tailor’s business is saved from ruin by a crew of singing, sewing mice.
VISUAL ART
tatler.com

Modern magic: Yinka Shonibare breathes new life into sketch as he brings his art to the gallery restaurant

Sketch has moved out of its angsty teens – the Conduit Street stalwart has, this year, turned 20. Can you believe it? Well, yes, it almost feels like the one time wünderkind has been around forever. For millennials growing up outside of London, like myself, the West End was veiled with a kind of aspirational coolness – and sketch was at its core. Then, at sketch’s core is the gallery dining room which was until mere weeks ago veiled in Shrigley pink. David Shrigley, the zeitgeisty Turner-nominated artist, was in 2014 commissioned to bring his scratchy, LOL-worthy drawings to the fore – 245 new, immediately identifiable drawings in total bedecked the walls in double layers above the foam shrimp-coloured chairs.
VISUAL ART
Stephen Greenblatt
Audre Lorde
Shakespeare
CHICAGO READER

Art and appropriation

Of the two plays exploring race that Steppenwolf has on stage right now—King James and WHITE—the latter definitely stands out for being not only funnier, but more complex and satisfying in its critique of race, privilege, and power. Written by James Ijames and directed by Ericka Ratcliff, Definition Theatre’s production is a delightfully silly yet disturbingly relevant look at the fragility of the white male ego and the power of white gatekeepers, questioning definitions of authorship as it sends up the art world.
hypebeast.com

THAMES MMXX Readies a Collection Celebrating the Works of Francis Bacon

For its latest collaboration, Blondey McCoy‘s THAMES MMXX has worked together with the estate of Francis Bacon on a full collection. Comprised of twelve styles, the special range is centered around select paintings by the Irish-born British figurative painter. A work jacket, hoodie, crewneck sweater, viscose shirt, T-shirts, beach...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Time Out Global

Paradise Square

Paradise Square is a square peg of a Broadway musical, and it spends much of its time in different round holes. On one hand, this ambitious but amorphous show is a wide-ranging historical period piece about life and strife in Lower Manhattan’s violent Five Points district during the Civil War, as experienced by clashing groups of New Yorkers: white people, Black people, immigrants from places like Ireland and Germany. On another hand, it is a melodrama about couples and families torn apart by slavery, war and mustache-twirling villains. On yet another hand, or perhaps a foot, it is a Mickey-and-Judy story about a struggling local business that tries to keep its creditors at bay by mounting…a dance-off! As Paradise Square tries to juggle its weighty subject matter on these various appendages, you can sense it straining to keep its balance.
MOVIES
ELLE DECOR

A Jewelry Designer Who Captures the History of the Universe With Gems

Left: Designer Ope Omojola. Right: Aura hoops in landscape jasper and glass. When jewelry designer Ope Omojola stares at stone, she sees the whole universe unfold. “You’re looking at millions of years of growth, development, and change,” she says. Octave Jewelry, the Brooklyn-based brand Omojola started in 2017, specializes in framing these moments in time in precious metals.
BROOKLYN, NY
hypebeast.com

Gagosian Opens New Boutique in the Heart of London

Featuring an array of rare books, editions, apparel and more. Gagosian is currently playing host to a number of intriguing exhibitions across its New York outposts, including the paintings of Iranian artist Mehdi Ghadyanloo and Awol Erizku’s exploration of the sphinx. As a constant publisher of well-crafted art books,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
cryptoslate.com

This unique NFT Artwork was designed to raise money for Ukrainian Children

As an interactive NFT, Mariupol is a living piece of art. It consists of 13 different layers, with each layer having between two to four unique states. The master owner of Mariupol can choose the final appearance from amongst these states. Mariupol will be available for 14 collectors; one master...
DESIGN
The Guardian

‘We give them permission to deceive us’: the power and privilege of the magician

About a year and a half ago, the artist Derek Fordjour picked up a copy of Black Herman’s Secrets Of Magic, Mystery and Legerdemain, a highly fictionalized memoir by the most esteemed Black magician of the early 20th century. “I’m not sure I believed his claims,” Fordjour tells the Guardian, recounting the magician’s improbable tales of traveling the world and outrunning bandits. Black Herman, he had concluded, was not really a good guy: “In my mind, he was a hustler” who convinced Black audiences during the Great Depression that they could cure all with his magic potions, and escape mortal peril by learning his tricks. Despite Black Herman’s grift, however, his success continued to fascinate Fordjour, who had never heard of any other Black magicians.
ENTERTAINMENT

