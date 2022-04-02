Detroit Tigers make decision on 1B Spencer Torkelson
A new era is about to begin. On Saturday, Detroit Tigers GM announced that barring an injury, 1B...detroitsportsnation.com
A new era is about to begin. On Saturday, Detroit Tigers GM announced that barring an injury, 1B...detroitsportsnation.com
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0