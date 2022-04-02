ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, WI

Stellantis robotics unit Comau picks Gorlier as CEO

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 2 days ago

MILAN (Reuters) – Comau, the robotics unit of carmaker Stellantis and previously part of Fiat Chrysler, has appointed Pietro Gorlier as its chief executive officer, effective April 1, the company said on Saturday. Stellantis was created...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Vietnam to invest $2 billion in a US-based EV factory

Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced on Tuesday that it signed a preliminary deal to make an initial investment of $2 billion to construct its first U.S. factory in North Carolina. VinFast’s factory investment will be to manufacture electric buses, SUVs, and electric vehicle batteries. The company is owned by Vietnam’s...
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

Stellantis and LG to built new Gigafactory

Stellantis has announced a new partnership with LG Energy Solution, where the two companies will build a new Gigafactory with an investment of CAD $5 billion. Production at the new Gugafactory will start in the fourth quarter of 2024 and it will have a capacity in excess of 45 gigawatt hours (GWh).
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Huron Consulting Picks Mark Hussey To Succeed James Roth As CEO

Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ: HURN) stated that James H. Roth will retire as chief executive officer on December 31, 2022. Roth will stay on Huron's board, serving as vice-chairman. Huron's current president and chief operating officer, C. Mark Hussey, will assume the roles of president and CEO, effective January...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Huawei pays out $9.65 billion in dividends to current and retired staff

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies paid out dividends totalling 61.404 billion yuan ($9.65 billion) to current and retired workers in its employee shareholder scheme, according to a filing with the Shanghai Clearing House. Some 131,507 current and former workers are involved in the shareholder scheme, according to the company’s 2021...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Milan, WI
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideevs.com

US: GM Plug-In Vehicle Sales Disappoint In Q1 2022

The first quarter of 2022 happened to be very challenging for General Motors, as the total vehicle sales decreased 20% year-over-year to 512,846. That includes 344,033 Chevrolet vehicles (down 19.6% year-over-year) and 121,437 GMC (down 7.5%). The two brands sold only 457 plug-in electric vehicles in the US and that's all - a very disappointing 95% decrease year-over-year and 0.1% of the total volume.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Reuters#Fiat Chrysler#Peugeot#Psa#European
Seeking Alpha

Unit Corp.: My 2021 Top Pick Is Now An Attractive Special Situation

Offering their producing assets for sale at a price that implies upside to nearly $100/share. Unit Corp. (OTCPK:UNTC) is a diversified oil and gas company. The company has started a sales process for their oil and gas producing assets which implies a value for only those assets greater than their current enterprise value.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Canada To Support GM Multi-billion-dollar Investments In Two Plants - Source

Canada on Monday will announce its support for General Motors Co's multi-billion-dollar investment in two plants, including one that will produce electric commercial vehicles (EVs), a government source said. Both the federal government and Ontario's provincial government will invest in the two GM plants in Ingersoll and Oshawa, said the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Outsider.com

U.S. Auto Sales Slump by More Than 14% Compared to 2021 Amid Chip Shortages, Supply Chain Issues

The American auto industry announced a slump in first-quarter domestic sales Friday as chip shortages and supply chain issues continue to plague the sector. U.S. auto sales forecasts from Cox Automotive, Edmunds, and J.D. Power/LMC Automotive said that first-quarter sales of cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs fell below 3.3 million. The industry was down more than 14 percent from the first quarter of 2021.
RETAIL
Reuters

Volvo Cars says March sales fall 22%, hurt by chip shortage

STOCKHOLM, April 4 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) said on Monday car sales in March fell 22% to 58,677 cars as the automaker faced shortages of a specific semiconductor. Volvo, majority owned by China's Geely Holding (GEELY.UL), said the shortage is expected to impact production during the second quarter. Reporting...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Mullen (NASDAQ: MULN) Appoints Former Tesla Exec To SVP Of Global Manufacturing, Planning

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, has promoted John Taylor to the role of senior vice president of Global Manufacturing and Strategic Planning; Taylor had been serving as vice president of manufacturing for Mullen since January. Throughout his career, Taylor has gained impressive experience, including the management of several plant start-ups and more than 12 vehicle launches in the United States and around the world. Taylor began his career with General Motors where he served as launch manager, operations manager, and machine and equipment manager, was involved with 11 major automotive vehicle launches. Taylor joined Tesla in 2010 as one of the company’s first 50 employees, leading the advanced manufacturing engineering group. Taylor played a key role in the opening of Tesla’s Fremont facility, overseeing manufacturing operations for the Tesla Model S and managing architecture for future EV projects. “John brings a wealth of experience in the EV manufacturing space. He plays a critical role in the ongoing setup and expansion of Mullen’s Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center in Tunica, Mississippi,” said Mullen Automotive CEO and chair David Michery in the press release. “John’s international manufacturing experience will come into play as he strategizes and evaluates Mullen’s other domestic and international manufacturing opportunities.”
BUSINESS
Reuters

Carmakers dream of clean, green, mean electric machines

WASHINGTON, England (Reuters) - An electric car is a clean car, right? If only it were so simple. From motor magnets with toxic histories to batteries made using copious fossil-fuel power, many challenges face carmakers seeking to purge dirtier materials from their supply chains to satisfy regulators and investors. These...
BUSINESS
MotorTrend Magazine

GM’s Ultium Electric Car Platform Technology: Everything You Need to Know

General Motors' Ultium platform has been in the news lately, so let's dive deeper into exactly what this "platform" consists of. Boiled down, it's a shared modular battery system powering a family of related motor/drive units under the watchful eye and rigorous control of an Ultifi software operating system running on GM's latest Vehicle Intelligence Platform electrical architecture.
CARS
Motley Fool

EV Manufacturer Polestar Lands Major Deal With Hertz

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy