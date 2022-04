An overdue audit is set to be submitted by a Wednesday deadline imposed by the state, the county auditor-controller says, but issues remain that put taxpayer funds at risk. Though the State Controller’s Office did not verify whether the 2019-2020 financial transactions report had been submitted by publication time Wednesday, county Auditor-Controller Karen Paz Dominguez said that was the plan. Paz Dominguez told reporters and members of the public issues still remain with the county’s finances that put taxpayers’ money at risk.

