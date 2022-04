Outside of a sequel trilogy, a solo Obi-Wan Kenobi movie or TV series has arguably been the most in-demand Star Wars project among fans. Especially given the timing, the very concept seems like a slam dunk for Lucasfilm, as Ewan McGregor’s turn as the titular Jedi Master was perhaps the best thing to come out of the prequel trilogy and the actor is at the perfect age to take on such an endeavor. The vague premise and concept practically write themselves and, after years of speculation and outright lies from the star himself, Obi-Wan Kenobi is finally a go at Disney+ in a limited series format — and it premieres in just about two months from now.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO