Luton fight back to earn vital point against Millwall

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this midweek? Find out here... Peterborough vs Luton, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button. Peterborough were emphatically beaten by Middlesbrough at the weekend to halt any hope of building some momentum off the back...
Goals from Freddie Sears and Noah Chilvers helped Colchester United take a big step towards banishing any relegation fears following a 2-1 win at Harrogate. Jack Muldoon had earlier given the Sulphurites a fourth-minute lead but Sears levelled with his 14th goal of the season and Chilvers went on to condemn Simon Weaver's men to a sixth game without a home win.
It’s funny how history can repeat itself, isn’t it? On 2 April 2021, we travelled to Oakwell for a season-defining game with our fellow play-off contenders Barnsley. Exactly one year on and the same scenario was upon us, although this time ourselves and Barnsley found ourselves at the opposite end of the Championship table.
Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has defused reports of a difference of opinion with Troy Deeney by saying that the Blues captain must stay patient following his return from injury. Deeney has been out for three months since suffering a thigh problem in the FA Cup exit to Plymouth on...
Wales continued their winning start to the 2022 Women’s Six Nations, producing another fine fightback to snatch a late victory against Scotland in Cardiff.In front of a record crowd for a women’s international in Wales, replacement scrum-half Ffion Lewis capitalised on a break from the outstanding Alisha Butchers to cross for the winning try less than five minutes from time.Scotland had dominated the first half, but were again guilty of failing to convert their territory and possession into points, leading only 14-7 at the interval.Rhona Lloyd’s second score soon after the restart had appeared to set the visitors up for a second half surge, but the Welsh bench again made a telling impact.Tries from Sioned Harries and Kelsey Jones levelled proceedings, before Butchers’ burst teed up Lewis to secure a second successive bonus point victory and a first home Six Nations win since 2019.
Arsenal’s aspirations of securing Champions League football for next season were dented by Monday evening’s comprehensive 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace.While Premier League title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool will almost certainly qualify, the Gunners are one of six clubs battling to join them.Here, we take a closer look at the race for a top-four finish going into the final six weeks of the season.Chelsea (3rd, played: 29, points: 59)It's still all to play for 🤤 pic.twitter.com/IVEv4v8SsJ— Premier League (@premierleague) April 4, 2022Remaining fixtures: Southampton (a, April 9); Arsenal (h, April 20); West Ham (h, April 24); Everton (a, May...
Swindon Town's Harry McKirdy has been fined £1,000 for comments he made on social media last month. The 25-year-old forward criticised a decision to show him a 10th yellow card of the season - resulting in a two-game ban - on Instagram following his side's win at Bradford City on 5 March.
Rotherham boss Paul Warne said he was ready to congratulate Sutton United counterpart Matt Gray before his side staged a dramatic comeback to seal a 4-2 victory after extra time in the Papa Johns Trophy final. League Two Sutton led 2-1 and looked to have sealed an unlikely win over...
Bottom club Birmingham City avoid defeat for just the third time this Women's Super League season as Everton fail to break them down at St Andrew's Stadium. Watch live coverage from the Women's Super League as Leicester City face Arsenal on Sunday 3 April from 12.15 BST on BBC Two.
Everton boss Frank Lampard says his side deserved a lot more after their 2-1 defeat to West Ham at the London Stadium. Match Report: West Ham up to fifth with win over Everton. Watch all the goals from Sunday's Premier League games on Match of the Day 2 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 22:50 BST.
Castleford Tigers back-rower George Lawler has been banned for three matches. The 26-year-old has been charged with a Grade C dangerous throw in Friday's Super League win over Toulouse. Victory over the French side gave Lee Radford's team just their second league win of the campaign. Lawler, who joined from...
CASH-STRAPPED Derby are in for a possible windfall from young keeper Jack Thompson. Manchester City and Tottenham are keen on the England youth cap — who is rated the best prospect at his age. Chelsea are also interested but unable to make a move in their current position. Derby...
Wales table tennis have guaranteed a place at the 2022 Commonwealth Games this summer in the men's singles and women's team event. Callum Evans has qualified for Birmingham in the men's singles. Charlotte Carey, Chloe Thomas and Anna Hursey are on the long list hoping for selection in the women's...
Comments / 0