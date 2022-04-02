ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Pinnacle client's artwork on this year's birthday cards

By Darby McCarthy
 2 days ago
Some people light up a room when you see them. One of those people is Olivia Rose DeCaria, who recently got a big surprise in an unlikely place.

Every year, Pinnacle Bank sends out birthday cards to clients, featuring art by artists of the bank's choosing.

DeCaria is a client of Pinnacle who is well known and beloved by the employees of the location she frequents. She is also a young artist with Down Syndrome who has studied art under the tutelage of Creative Citizens Studio in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and the Andy Warhol Museum.

On Friday, DeCaria was gleefully surprised to learn her painting "Look What You've Done to My Heart" will be used as Pinnacle's artwork on their birthday cards for the year. It features two hearts, one large and one small, against a background of sunshine yellow, with rays coming out from the hearts to show love is contagious.

"I love making people happy. And I'm happy that my art will [bring] joy to others," DeCaria said.

#Birthday Cards#Art Museum#Parade#Pinnacle Bank#Down Syndrome#Creative Citizens Studio#The Andy Warhol Museum
