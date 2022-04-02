ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Miami

500 Participate In 11th Annual 5K Race To Outrun Hunger, Hosted By Feeding South Florida

By CBSMiami.com Team
 2 days ago
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Feeding South Florida hosted its 11th Annual Outrun Hunger 5K in Hollywood Beach on Saturday.

This year’s event attracted 500 participants who did their part to help raise money to end hunger in South Florida.

The organization addresses the root causes of hunger and breaks the cycle of poverty through its workforce training, food is medicine and client services programming.

