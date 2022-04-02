ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

New WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned at NXT Stand & Deliver 2022

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai kicked off WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 in a big way. The tag team defeated Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne to capture NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. The match took place on...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Injured In The WrestleMania 38 Opener

Night One of WWE WrestleMania 38 opened up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. The match seemed to end a bit early after Boogs suffered a knee injury. There was a moment where Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders, and then he tried to add Jimmy Uso for a double Fireman’s Carry, a move he’s done before. However, as soon as Jimmy jumped up onto Boogs’ shoulders, Boogs’ knee gave out and he went down with The Usos to the mat.
WWE
Wrestling World

Brock Lesnar's fate is already known

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns in the cartel match of the 38th edition of WrestleMania. The most important event on the WWE calendar will be staged this weekend in the evocative setting of the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. There are all the conditions to attend a memorable show. La...
WWE
ComicBook

Cody Rhodes Reveals What Steve Austin Told Him After His WrestleMania 38 Match

Cody Rhodes and Steve Austin both had surprise matches during Saturday night's WrestleMania 38. While Austin's match came from his segment with Kevin Owens (which turned out to be a trap where Owens could lure him out of retirement), Rhodes wound up being Seth Rollins' surprise opponent handpicked by Vince McMahon. "The American Nightmare" arrived with the identical presentation he had in AEW and, based on the fan reactions, had one of the best matches of the night. Rhodes revealed in a press conference on Sunday morning that Austin briefly spoke with him after his match.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Kai
ComicBook

Watch What Happened at WrestleMania 38 After Cameras Stopped Rolling

Steve Austin shocked the world on Saturday night, agreeing to compete in a No Holds Barred match with Kevin Owens in the WrestleMania 38 main event. "The Texas Rattlesnake" pulled out the win with a Stone Cold Stunner, then celebrated with fans by downing plenty of beers, hitting more Stunners on Kevin Owens and Byron Saxton and embracing his brother in the ring. Once the cameras stopped rolling, Austin broke out hit ATV and started running laps around the ring again. He then pulled it up to the top of the entrance ramp and posed for a crowd standing atop his vehicle.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pillow#Combat#Toxic Attraction
wrestlingrumors.net

Triple H Makes Surprise WWE Return With Message For The Roster

Welcome back. A return can be a very special thing in wrestling as you never know when you might see one. That can make it all the more interesting when you see someone pop up that you didn’t expect. It can be all the more emotional when it is someone who is coming back after a serious issue. That was the case this week, though it wasn’t something that took place on camera.
WWE
ComicBook

Charlotte Flair Confirms She and AEW's Andrade El Idolo Are Getting Married This Year

Charlotte Flair confirmed in an interview with Ariel Helwani that she and AEW's Andrade El Idolo will be getting married this summer in Mexico. She wouldn't confirm what the date would be, but did say, "We have a date. It's this summer, in Mexico. I have my dress." The pair first got engaged on New Year's Day 2020, but rumors spread last year that the two had separated. However, El Idolo was spotted alongside Flair at the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction ceremony on Friday night.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Big Title Change Takes Place At WrestleMania 38

Last year Becky Lynch made her surprise return during the SummerSlam pay-per-view, and she became a champion once again when she defeated Bianca Belair in an impromptu title match. Becky Lynch has been holding the belt since SummerSlam, and Bianca Belair has been trying to make her way back into...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

2022 WWE WrestleMania 38 live stream, how to watch online, start time, Night 1 matches, card

It's time for the biggest event in professional wrestling. The 2022 edition of WWE WrestleMania kicks off two days of action on Saturday when Night 1 of the event goes down from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WrestleMania 38 will feature 15 segments (14 matches) across two nights with multiple celebrities appearing and seven of the WWE's nine championships on the line.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE WrestleMania: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Defeats Kevin Owens in No Holds Barred Match

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin has defeated Kevin Owens in a surprise No Holds Barred match! When it was first revealed that there were plans to bring back Stone Cold Steven Austin for a special edition of the KO Show for WrestleMania's first night, fans had been wondering what to expect. Things got even more interesting when it was revealed that their segment was going to be the main event of the night as fans had no idea what the real plan was. That was until the two of them had a segment and Kevin Owens officially challenged Austin to a No Holds Barred match, to which the veteran accepted.
WWE
PWMania

Video: Bianca Belair Wins RAW Women’s Championship At WrestleMania

Bianca Belair is your new WWE RAW Women’s Champion. Tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Night One event saw Belair defeat Becky Lynch to become the new champion. This is the first red brand reign for Belair. Lynch became champion on the October 22 SmackDown after a championship exchange with Charlotte Flair, who received the SmackDown Women’s Title. The exchange was done due to the WWE Draft. Lynch had won the blue brand title from Belair at SummerSlam last August, defeating her in a 26 second return match. Lynch held the red brand title for 161 recognized days.
WWE
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair & Andrade Attend WWE Hall of Fame, Flair Gives Wedding Update

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo attended the WWE Hall of Fame together, with Flair recently giving an update on the couple’s wedding plans. The couple were at Friday night’s ceremony as you can see below from photos posted to Flair’s Instagram accounts. Flair spoke with Ariel...
WWE
Hoops Rumors

WrestleMania 38 preview: Night 2 at AT&T Stadium

Saturday’s WrestleMania festivities have settled. Stone Cold Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes got huge reactions from the crowd, and now it’s on to Night 2. Like Saturday, Sunday’s event is stacked from top to bottom. The new tradition seems to be a two-night event going forward. Without...
NFL
ComicBook

WWE Fans Lose Their Minds Over Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 38 Debut

One of the biggest mysteries going into WrestleMania 38 was the identity of Seth Rollins' opponent, and all Vince McMahon would say was that it was someone of his choosing and that Rollins better deliver. It was finally the moment for all to become clear when the lights went out in the arena and that trademark music hit, and everybody in the arena lost their minds when Cody Rhodes revealed himself as not just Rollins' opponent but also as WWE's newest signing. As you can imagine, all anyone on social media was doing was talking about Cody's return to WWE, and you can find some of the most entertaining posts starting on the next slide.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy