In the span of two days, the Mets have lost Jacob deGrom for a significant period of time and may be losing Max Scherzer as well. A day after deGrom was shut down for at least four weeks with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday with a hamstring injury. Scherzer told reporters that the tweak is minor but he did not commit to being ready for Mets opening day on April 7.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO