Premier League

Ward-Prowse has Beckham's EPL free kick record in his sights

WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEEDS, England (AP) — James Ward-Prowse has David Beckham in his sights. The Southampton midfielder produced more free kick magic to earn his team a 1-1 draw at Leeds...

www.wvnews.com

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WVNews

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
WVNews

Spanish club Alavés lets coach go with 8 games left

MADRID (AP) — Struggling Spanish league club Alavés said Monday it has parted ways with coach José Luis Mendilibar. Mendilibar won only one of his 12 matches in charge of Alavés, which is in last place and six points from safety with eight matches left. The...
SOCCER
WVNews

In-form Crystal Palace routs Arsenal 3-0 in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace dominated from the start to beat Arsenal 3-0 in the Premier League on Monday as Patrick Vieira's side dealt his former team a big blow in the fight for a top-four finish. Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew put the Eagles in control after 24...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool v Watford - confirmed team news

Four changes for Liverpool from their last Premier League match - the 2-0 win at Arsenal on 16 March. Mohamed Salah, who was pelted with missiles and targeted by green laser pointers as Egypt missed out on the World Cup on Tuesday, returns along with Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Everton loses 2-1 at West Ham to stay in deep trouble in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Everton remained in deep trouble in the Premier League after losing 2-1 at West Ham on Sunday, with defender Michael Keane's second-half red card capping another disappointing away performance by Frank Lampard's team. Jarrod Bowen marked his comeback from injury by scoring the winning goal in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WVNews

Milan misses chance to move 3 points clear after 0-0 draw

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan missed the chance to pull three points clear at the top of Serie A as it was held to a 0-0 draw by Bologna on Monday. The result left Milan just one point ahead of second-place Napoli with seven matches remaining. Defending champion Inter Milan was four points behind its city rival but having played a match fewer.
UEFA
WVNews

Late penalty gives Real Sociedad 1-0 win over Espanyol

MADRID (AP) — Alexander Isak converted a penalty six minutes into stoppage time as Real Sociedad secured a 1-0 win over Espanyol in the Spanish league on Monday. Isak's low shot from the spot gave Sociedad its fourth win in the last six matches and left the Basque Country club closer to securing a European place next season.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Manchester United drop yet MORE points after a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester, with Fred rescuing a point following Kelechi Iheanacho's opener as James Maddison winner is ruled out by VAR

For all the fuss about Cristiano Ronaldo being past his best, the truth is Manchester United are even worse without him. Ronaldo missed Saturday's fortuitous draw through illness. It's the sixth Premier League he hasn't started since he returned to Old Trafford and his team-mates are still yet to win any of them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Salah, Mbappe, Abraham, Isak, Gnabry, Hazard

Christian Eriksen's former club Tottenham and Manchester United are considering signing the Denmark midfielder, 30, on a free transfer this summer after seeing his return to top form at Brentford. (Mail) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "happy" with how contract talks are developing with the club's Egypt forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE

