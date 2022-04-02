ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins trade receiver DeVante Parker within division to Patriots

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago

A trade of Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker this offseason was somewhat expected. For it to come within the division was a bit of a surprise.

The Dolphins agreed to trade Parker to the New England Patriots on Saturday, along with a fifth-round pick in this month’s draft, for a 2023 third-round pick , according to a league source.

Parker became expendable after the Dolphins added wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson Jr. this offseason — Hill via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs and Wilson in free agency after his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys. They will be paired with standout receiver Jaylen Waddle going into his second year. Tight end Mike Gesicki, who was given the franchise tag, also often lines up in the slot or out wide.

In seven seasons in Miami since he was the team’s first-round pick in the 2015 draft, Parker caught 338 passes for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns. Often injured, Parker missed 20 games in that span and played through injury in several more.

Parker was previously the longest-tenured active Dolphin, a distinction which now belongs to Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard after he reached a record-setting extension with the team on Friday night.

The Dolphins were able to find a trade partner for Parker, who was slated for a salary cap hit of $8,744,110 in 2022. The dead cap taken on had Miami simply released him would’ve been $5.4 million, only just over $3.3 million gained in cap space had the team gone that route. Keeping Parker another season and releasing him in the 2023 offseason would’ve saved the Dolphins $6.3 million in 2023 cap space. Essentially, the likely options were either to trade him this offseason or release him in 2023.

Miami general manager Chris Grier, speaking on Monday from NFL meetings, said the Dolphins had received calls about Parker from teams interested in trading. He did indicate, however, that he felt Parker was part of the plan for 2022.

“We like having good players, you know? We feel really good about that receiver room,” Grier said from The Breakers in Palm Beach. “The expectation is he’ll be here, but we always listen. I’ve always said here, and the guys that know me, we’ll always listen for all players on the roster.”

The Dolphins are now down to four picks in late April’s draft. They have the compensatory pick from the San Francisco 49ers at the end of the third round, No. 102 overall, as their first selection, a fourth-round pick and two in the seventh round. Their first- and second-round selections were dealt to the Chiefs in the Hill trade.

Conversely, Miami now has five picks in the 2023 draft that will be earlier than their first 2022 selection. The Dolphins have the 49ers’ first-rounder and Patriots’ third-rounder, on top of their own picks in the first three rounds.

In dealing the 6-foot-3 Parker, 29, the Dolphins lose a possession receiver whose big body would have complemented the smaller, speedy combination of Hill and Waddle. Parker was capable of catching contested passes over defensive backs.

Preston Williams, whom the Dolphins re-signed this offseason, is also able to play that role. Miami also expects Lynn Bowden to contribute at receiver after he spent the 2021 campaign on injured reserve. Other receivers on the roster include Trent Sherfield, River Cracraft Cody Core and DeVonte Dedmon.

Parker was the only remaining Dolphin that went back to the Joe Philbin era as his rookie season was in 2015, Philbin’s last when he was fired four games in. Parker had played under Philbin, Dan Campbell, who finished that year off as interim coach, Adam Gase, Brian Flores and is now traded before new coach Mike McDaniel leads the team for his first season.

Parker’s best season with the Dolphins came when he recorded career highs of 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019, working mostly with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick as the team went 5-11 in Flores’ first year as coach.

The Patriots were in need of receivers to give second-year quarterback Mac Jones more pass-catching targets. Now, Parker will face the Dolphins twice a year in the AFC East. He has two seasons remaining on his current deal.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel

29K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Follow South Florida Sun Sentinel and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
FanSided

Tom Brady will come to Miami Dolphins in 2023 but in what capacity?

In 2023, the Miami Dolphins may have a new quarterback but whether that QB, Tom Brady, is playing or is in the front office depends on Tua Tagovailoa. After recent events in Tampa Bay with Brady possibly being responsible for the late in the off-season, Bruce Arians exit some wonder what Brady’s end game is? We know he isn’t leaving this year but what happens in 2023?
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Ready To Pounce On D.K. Metcalf

Trade speculation continues to swirl for D.K. Metcalf. According to a Sunday morning report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, many in the league believed the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver could be had for the right price. The New York Jets could be willing to meet that price. According to...
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Trying Out For The Ravens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers reserve quarterback Joshua Dobbs continues to look for a new NFL home, and reportedly had a tryout today. Dobbs worked out for the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. This is the second recent tryout for the former Tennessee standout, who performed for the New England Patriots last month.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Expressed Interest In Major Trade

The Dallas Cowboys might not be done making offseason moves at wide receiver. While the Cowboys have traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and signed James Washington, the NFC East franchise appears to have interest in more depth. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Dolphins, Patriots Agree To Significant WR Trade: Fans React

The Miami Dolphins are trading veteran wide receiver DaVante Parker to New England in exchange for a late-round draft pick, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The Dolphins had a surplus of wide receiver talent following the acquisition of All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill earlier this offseason, whereas the Patriots were in dire need of a No. 1 option for second-year QB Mac Jones.
NFL
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed Former Cowboys 1st-Round Pick

While their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles was the big news of the day for the New Orleans Saints, they also signed a former first-round pick. The Saints have added defensive Taco Charlton, who was taken in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton spent last season in Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers’ stout defense.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Devante Parker
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: Every Chris Grier draft class, ranked

We take a look back at Chris Grier’s draft history with the Miami Dolphins, both good and bad. Which class takes the number one spot in our rankings?. It’s draft time again, and that usually means a sense of impending doom for Miami Dolphins fans. Whether it be this regime or the one that traded up for Dion Jordan, there have been rough Draft Days in the past for the South Florida franchise.
NFL
NBC Sports

New Patriots WR DeVante Parker leads NFL in his key stat since 2019

When the New England Patriots took N'Keal Harry in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, it was expected that the former Arizona State star would bring an element of size and physicality that was needed in the team's wide receiver corps. Specifically, Harry would be able to haul...
NFL
ESPN

Agent: Howard, Dolphins spent over year working on new deal

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. --  The agent for Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard said Saturday that the Pro Bowlers record-setting extension with the team was the culmination of more than a years worth of talks on the topic. Howard and the Dolphins agreed on a five-year restructuring that includes nearly...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#Tyreek Hill#The Kansas City Chiefs#Pro Bowl
NBC Sports

Should DeVante Parker's injury history make Patriots fans wary?

Why were the Miami Dolphins willing to trade DeVante Parker to a division rival?. Sure, Parker became a luxury for Miami after it acquired star wide receiver Tyreek Hill via trade. But what made the Dolphins comfortable with dealing Parker to the New England Patriots, whom they'll face twice this season in the competitive AFC East?
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: DeVante Parker 'made it clear' he wanted to be a Patriots player

When the Patriots reportedly acquired DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins over the weekend, the interest between New England and the talented wide receiver was mutual. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, not only did the Patriots see Parker as an upgrade to their wide receiver depth...
NFL
8 News Now

The countdown to the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are getting closer to the NFL draft that is set to be held on the Las Vegas Strip on April 28. One of the first visible signs is the NFL draft theater that is being constructed behind the High roller at the Linq Promenade. The theater will house the main […]
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Erik Spoelstra back in Miami, remains in NBA protocols

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has returned to South Florida after entering NBA health-and-safety protocols ahead of Sunday night’s victory over the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Because of the team flight back to South Florida, the Heat traveling party was subject to coronavirus testing. That led to Spoelstra entering the NBA’s protocols. However, because there is no such testing ...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘UM has that natural swagger’ — Miami visit makes big impression on four-star prospect Robert Stafford

Four-star prospect Robert Stafford has taken a look at Florida’s Big Three college programs in the last month, and Miami made a big impression on him after his visit over the weekend. ”It was definitely one of my favorite visits,” Stafford told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Monday. “I really enjoyed being around the coaches. They showed mad love. Just seeing how they interact with me and ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy