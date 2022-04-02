ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ward-Prowse has Beckham’s EPL free kick record in his sights

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hg6OO_0exaleLz00
1 of 5

LEEDS, England (AP) — James Ward-Prowse has David Beckham in his sights.

The Southampton midfielder produced more free kick magic to earn his team a 1-1 draw at Leeds in the English Premier League on Saturday and halt its four-game losing run.

Only Beckham, with 18, has scored more direct free kick goals in Premier League history than James Ward-Prowse, who has moved on to 13.

Jack Harrison gave Leeds the lead in the 29th, bundling home from close range after Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster failed to gather Raphinha’s cross from the right.

Leeds, which won its previous two league matches, moved eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Southampton lost its previous three league games before a thumping home FA Cup loss to Manchester City before the international break, and will be happier than Leeds with a point.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Bruno Fernandes calls for Manchester United to raise standards

United’s hopes of finishing in the Premier League top-four were dealt a setback at Old Trafford on Saturday. Bruno Fernandes called for Manchester United to raise their standards after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Leicester. United’s hopes of finishing in the Premier League top-four were dealt a setback at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fraser Forster
Person
David Beckham
BBC

Maddison and Barnes lead 'positive' Leicester

Leicester's "positive" approach was summed up by James Maddison and Harvey Barnes against Manchester United, according to the Football Daily panellists. Maddison supplied the cross for Kelechi Iheanacho's opening goal and thought he'd won the game late on, only for a VAR check to rule out his clinical strike. Former...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool v Watford - confirmed team news

Four changes for Liverpool from their last Premier League match - the 2-0 win at Arsenal on 16 March. Mohamed Salah, who was pelted with missiles and targeted by green laser pointers as Egypt missed out on the World Cup on Tuesday, returns along with Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Everton loses 2-1 at West Ham to stay in deep trouble in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Everton remained in deep trouble in the Premier League after losing 2-1 at West Ham on Sunday, with defender Michael Keane's second-half red card capping another disappointing away performance by Frank Lampard's team. Jarrod Bowen marked his comeback from injury by scoring the winning goal in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epl#Free Kick#Ap#Southampton
The Independent

Man City reclaim top spot with Burnley win after Liverpool down Watford

Manchester City made sure they ended the day on top of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley.Responding to Liverpool’s lunchtime win over Watford, first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan restored City’s one-point advantage ahead of a huge week, which includes the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid and next week’s visit of the Reds.City had gone 13 points clear after beating Chelsea in January – a figure inflated by the games in hand held by Liverpool – but kicked off at Turf Moor in second place after Jurgen Klopp’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Man City stay ahead of Liverpool, Brentford stun Chelsea

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Manchester City maintained their slim advantage at the top of the Premier League with a routine 2-0 win at Burnley on Saturday as Liverpool eased past Watford 2-0 to keep their title ambitions very much alive. Brentford pulled off a stunning 4-1 victory at Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Tottenham thrashes Newcastle 5-1 to rise to 4th in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham powered above north London rival Arsenal into the English Premier League top four — for at least one day — by thrashing Newcastle 5-1 on Sunday. Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and substitute Steven Bergwijn scored at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Spurs, who have netted more goals (30) than any other team in the league in 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Salah, Mbappe, Abraham, Isak, Gnabry, Hazard

Christian Eriksen's former club Tottenham and Manchester United are considering signing the Denmark midfielder, 30, on a free transfer this summer after seeing his return to top form at Brentford. (Mail) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "happy" with how contract talks are developing with the club's Egypt forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

836K+
Followers
411K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy