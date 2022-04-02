ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Elton John credits Ryan White's family with saving his life

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R4ts3_0exal4rC00
Elton John-Ryan White Elton John performs at Madison Square Garden during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in New York. John credits Ryan White and his family with saving his life. The singer told the crowd at his concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday, April 1, that spending time around White’s family caused him to make changes in his life. White died in Indianapolis at age 18 on April 8, 1990. He had contracted HIV years earlier through a tainted blood transfusion. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File) (Greg Allen)

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Elton John credits teenage AIDS victim Ryan White and his family with saving his life.

The singer told the crowd at his concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday that spending time around White’s family caused him to make changes in his life. White was from Indiana.

“I knew that my lifestyle was crazy and out of order. And six months later, I got sober and clean and have been ever since,” John said.

He said White’s family was the catalyst for him to change.

“I cannot thank them enough, because without them, I’d probably be dead,” the singer said, WTHR-TV reported.

White died in Indianapolis at age 18 on April 8, 1990. He had contracted HIV years earlier through a tainted blood transfusion. His mother, Jeanne White-Ginder continues to share a close relationship with John, who acknowledged her presence at the concert.

“I love you so much,” John said. “Thank you for all you’ve done for me. This song is for you.”

He then began playing “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WTHR-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
KCCI.com

Elton John’s pandemic-delayed tour comes to Des Moines Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — A highly anticipated concert returns to Wells Fargo Arena this weekend. Elton John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" was supposed to come through Des Moines in June of 2020. The pandemic pushed it back to this weekend. It turns out he'll be celebrating his birthday...
DES MOINES, IA
103GBF

This Indiana Cave is Home to a Famous Grave

Sounds like a dark Dr. Seuss book, doesn't it? But it's true! There's a famous grave located inside of a cave in the Hoosier state. You can take tours of the cave, see the magnificent formations, and even stop to pay your respects to the cave's namesake, Squire Boone Jr.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan White
Person
Elton John
DoYouRemember?

Battling Brain Tumor, Wendi Lou Lee From ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Stayed Strong With Faith

Little House on the Prairie boasted as wide a cast of child actors as adult stars. One of the former group was Wendi Lou Lee who, with her twin sister Brenda, played baby Grace Ingalls in her younger years. She has recently added her voice to the testimonies about working with Michael Landon and shared the important role faith has played in her life – especially after a dire health battle.
CELEBRITIES
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
66K+
Followers
95K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy