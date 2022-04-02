ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints sign veteran DT Jaleel Johnson to one-year deal

By Zachary Links
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=448vVn_0exakLxL00
Jaleel Johnson is heading to New Orleans. Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Jaleel Johnson is headed to New Orleans, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. On Saturday, the former Texans and Vikings defensive tackle agreed to a one-year deal with the Saints, adding serious bulk to the rebuilding club.

Johnson, 28 in July, spent the first four years of his career in Minnesota, where he appeared in 53 games for 20 starts. He hooked on with the Texans last year, seeing time in 12 games as a reserve.

While he might not be the biggest name, Johnson has carved out a role as a serviceable run-stuffer. Listed at 6-foot-3, 316 pounds, he’s also managed to get to the quarterback on occasion. In 2019, for example, he notched 3.5 sacks from the interior of the Vikings’ line.

The Saints front office is putting in work this weekend, having also re-upped safety P.J. Williams on a one-year deal.

NFL Analysis Network

