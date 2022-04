TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union announced the results of its March Cares Challenge!. $2,092 was raised for Mana De Topeka after a full month of promotions and fundraising. Mana de Topeka is part of a national Latina organization that works to empower Mexican American women through advocacy and leadership development. With the pandemic hampering fundraising efforts over the last couple of years, they say Envista’s help came at the right time.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO